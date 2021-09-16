BOWLING GREEN—It took a little while for the excitement to build, but build it did this past Saturday as the people of Bowling Green and the surrounding county gathered along S. Court Street to watch the city’s first parade since 2019. Most parades and festivals were canceled last year because of the pandemic. The parade was the kickoff for the 26th Annual Champ Clark Heritage Festival.
This year, however, people were eager for some celebration, especially the children, who lined the parade route in anticipation of the candy that would come flying their way.
Vendors had started setting up the evening before and the city set out barricades to block of the town’s square and some of the adjoining streets so people would be able to stroll around the square.
Staging for the parade was at the Bowling Green High School parking lot. Right at 10 a.m. the lead elements of the parade set off down W. Adam Street, and when they reached the town square, the entire parade came to a halt, as a lone bugler sounded Taps for all those who perished during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Once the parade finished, all the people along the route made their way to the center of town where there were food and craft vendors. There was even a Kids Korner, where the little ones could enjoy a bounce house and the Bubble Bus.
There was a car and truck show, which lined two sides of the Pike County Courthouse. A quilt show and people could even tour the Old Pike County Jail Museum.
Old Jail
The Pike County Jail was originally built in 1883 and was still in use until 1994. The old building was turned into a museum in 2012.
Inside, several of the old cells were turned into displays that depict various eras of life in the U.S.
There is a place dedicated to the men and women who served in our armed forces.
The old keys still hang by the heavy steel door leading into the two-story jail. Prisoners were kept in cells no bigger than some closets. Each had space for four beds. After a jail break, most of the windows were bricked up and only small slits let in light from the outside.
The old jail is attached to the Pike County Genealogical Society at 5 E. Church Street. It is open on Thursdays from 1 – 4 p.m. for tours.
Its library is dedicated to those researching their Pike County family histories. They have several volunteers who can assist those looking for information.
