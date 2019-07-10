Hannibal – The Haw Creek Club met Wednesday, July 3 at the Hannibal Nutrition Center with Frankie Epperson as Hostess.
Leah Epperson opened the meeting with a prayer. Members recited the pledges to The U.S. and the State of Missouri. The lunch was buffet style of beef gravy with noodles, mashed potatoes, a mixture of vegetables, biscuit and cherry fluff for dessert.
Members attending answered roll call as to their plans for the Fourth of July. Members attending included Brenda Cook, Frankie Epperson, Mary Helen Elder, Dorothy McCarthy, Dorothy Flowers, Lola Jennings, Diane Miller, Leah Epperson and Myrna Schuette.
Leah read the devotional, “Attitude is Everything.” Members joined in singing “This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America.”
Members sang Happy Birthday to Brenda and Diane Miller. Anniversary wishes were given to Dorothy and Hermie Flowers and Frankie and Danny Epperson.
June minutes were read and accepted. Treasurers report was accepted. Unfinished business was discussed. Plans for a club trip were talked about and decided to wait till September or October to go. The club picnic is to be held Aug. 7 details were confirmed.
There will be no White Elephant Sale this year. It seems like most of the treasures that were brought were treasures no one wanted to take home. Seems like the sellers and buyers need a rest for this year. Everyone agreed to play Bingo.
Members and their guests are each asked to bring two new items to be put on the prize table. The picnic will be at the Frankford Presbyterian Church, the meal is a carry-in and will be at 5 p.m.
Epperson had the game which was different and interesting. States or cities were to be matched up with a food they were noted for. Diane Miller was the winner. Brenda won the door prize.
The meeting was closed and Secret Pal gifts were exchanged.
