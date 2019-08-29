CLARKSVILLE – It’s hard to imagine a more ambitious assignment for what was billed as Donna Grote’s first solo concert.
Through the course of the afternoon, Grote put forward an as-comprehensive-as-you-could-ask-for account of America’s musical history, decade by decade: more than 70 years of history in song.
Grote provided brief historical asides framing the music of the decade and putting it in the context of her own life — and, sometime, the lives of engaged members of the audience.
“I actually wish I was a teenager in the 1950s,“ Grote said. “It looks like it was kind of fun.”
“It was,” an audience member shouted out in reply.
Not every decade’s music inspired the same affection in her, Grote told the audience, but she stuck with her mission — making her way through the ’80s and ’90s on her way from the ’40s to the twenty-teens, finding at least some music in each decade that spoke to her.
The performances were enlivened by costume changes — a feather boa for Abba’s “Dancing Queen” and a cowboy hat for Dolly Parton’s “Muleskinner,” to give two examples — dramatic lighting and other atmospheric effects were used, as well.
During her discussion of the Andrews Sisters, for instance, a radio broadcast by the World War II-era warblers to troops overseas crackled across the stage.
The songs performed included the jazz standard “Goody Goody” “All of Me” as performed by Billie Holliday, “Hound Dog” as performed by Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee’s “Fever,” “Lollipop” as performed by the Chordettes, “I’m Sorry” by Brenda Lee, “Muleskinner” as performed by Dolly Parton, “Break it to me Gently” as performed by Juice Newton, “Born to be Blue,” “Dancing Queen” by Abba, “I Will Always Love You” as performed by Whitney Houston, “Where Were You” by Alan Jackson, “Home” by Phillip Phillips and “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”
