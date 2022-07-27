When Ulysses S. Grant was born 200 years ago, no one knew the pivotal role he would one day play during the Civil War, nor would they have thought he’d become the 18th U.S. president.
As part of its yearlong celebration of Grant, Missouri Humanities Council developed a lecture series about the Union general—“Forged in Missouri: Ulysses Grant and the Show Me State.”
Greg Wolk came to Louisiana to speak about what made Grant the man he was, the obstacles he faced during his career in the military and his role in the Civil War.
Wolk and his program were hosted by Stephen and Pamela Moss, who bought the famous Henderson House in 2018. About 20 people packed into one of the home’s drawing rooms to listen to Wolk’s presentation. Moss, a student of U.S. military history, recently published a historical fiction book about World War I and the events that led to the second war to end all wars—“Through A Soldier’s Eyes: In A World Gone Mad.”
Wolk said that because there was such a need for leadership and the North sought to field a newly recruited army to face off against the South, President Lincoln submitted about 27 names to Congress to promote officers to brigadier general. In their haste, he noted, the promotions were all backdated to the same day, putting their seniority in question. This, he added, would cause some tension between the generals.
The 9th Annual U.S. Grant Symposium will be presented on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the anniversary of Grant’s death. To attend the symposium in person or virtually, go to mohumanities.org/grant-symposium. Scroll down and click the registration button. The symposium is being held at the Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis. It is a unit of the Missouri History Museum and has hosted the U.S. Grant Symposium each year since 2019. The museum is located at 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63103.
After his presentation, the Moss’ treated the attendees to some refreshments, and Stephen provided a tour of the Henderson House, which is decorated much like a history museum.
