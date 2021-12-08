EOLIA—It started with a brisk 5K run early in the morning and ended with fireworks after the sun went down. For those attending, working or volunteering for Eolia’s second annual Light up the Night celebration, it was a full day of fun and excitement.
About 20 runners and walkers signed up for the 5K. They started at Prairie Fitness, a fairly new gym at the north end of town, made their way down Vo-Tech drive, then through town and then back out Old Hwy. 61 making a U-turn at the Eolia Ballpark and finishing where they started, said Josh Magruder, who was helping coordinate the race. Prizes were awarded for fastest male, fastest female and best costume.
“That U-turn is so they get that extra .1 mile for the full 5K,” he said.
Lori Illy and Cindy Fulton were in costume and ready for the race. Both said they would be walking.
Joseph Brunner placed first for the men. Right behind him was Ethan Adam. And not too far behind them was Addy Travis, who won first for the women. Lori won for best costume.
Once the 5K concluded, a large group of FAA students set up reindeer games in Eolia’s town park. There was an antler ring toss, a cake walk and a bounce castle. A face painting station was available for the little ones. Many of the children took advantage of the permanent playground equipment. Funds raised by the FAA from the sale of their food went to benefit the students attending the Washington Leadership Conference.
Inside City Hall, VFW Post 4610 was also serving lunch. By 3 p.m., Cmdr. Herbert Everett said they had sold out of everything they brought. Out by the main road were Pop-it Like it’s Hot Popcorn and Aloha Pizza. Aloha had also sold out early.
About then, a siren could be heard coming into town. On the back of the Eolia Community Fire Protection District’s new firetruck was none other than Santa Claus. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. he talked with the children and learned what they wanted for Christmas.
In addition to the vendors who set up along Eolia’s main street, more vendors were at the Living Waters Ministries.
Tim and Deborah Patterson had a wide array of items for sale. Deborah said they would soon be opening a general store and boutique. They are just waiting for the building to be cleared before moving in. They operate Patterson Family Farms. They will be joining His & Hers Antiques and More at 113 Main Street. They can be found at pattersonfamilyfarms.org.
Once the sun set, people began to gather along Main Street for the parade. Participants were out at the Pike-Lincoln Vocational Tech Center preparing their vehicles.
It wasn’t long before the first-responder vehicles led the way through town. Everyone along the street looked impressed with the number of vehicles and the creativity that went into decorating them with lights.
At the tail end of the parade, one person dressed as Cousin Eddy from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” was emptying the septic system on his camper.
But the night wasn’t over, people began to gather at the New Life Christian Church to sing Christmas carols led by the church’s choir. By the time the singing started, the church was packed. During the last song, “Silent Night,” the group was led out of the church by the “Three Wise Men” to the living Nativity scene, complete with live animals. At the conclusion of the program, Lynn Reuther, who helped coordinate the day’s events, thanked everyone for coming and for participating. She then invited them to Eolia’s ball field where they would close out the evening with fireworks.
