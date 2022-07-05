The heat and humidity might have prevented people from showing up early to the Louisiana riverfront, but once the sun dipped below the tree line, they filled the open field in anticipation of the fireworks display to come.
Steve Hall said he’s been putting on the Louisiana fireworks display since 1999. This year, he noted, it’s been difficult getting the fireworks because of supply disruptions, and nothing has been coming in from China for two years, the main supplier of fireworks in the U.S. Costs for the fireworks has skyrocketed.
“This is our third show in three nights,” Hall said. They did West Alton, Mo., Sunday night and Lake Sherwood Saturday night. At Lake Sherwood, he added, he launches the fireworks on the water. Most of what he was using, he said, was from his personal inventory. He lived in Louisiana for 43 years and wanted to make sure the community had a great show for the 4th of July.
Hall was there with Rob Cima and Jack Lindsey. All three are certified and licensed pyrotechnicians.
“This is the best shoot team in the state,” Hall said. “A lot of places won’t have a show this year because they don’t have a certified technician.”
Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kiffany Ardeneaux said they were trying something new this year by having vendors available to the public from 2 p.m. through the fireworks display. She also wanted to thank all the sponsors of the show: Miryah Polston, Charlie and Bev Cogar, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Two River’s Boat Club, MASH II, Jerry and Gail Smith, Stark Bros. Nurseries and Orchards, Get Spot A Shot, Northeast Missouri Title, Dyno Nobel, Beth White Insurance Agency, China Restaurant, Rotary Club of Louisiana, People’s Bank & Trust and the Fourth Street Event Center.
