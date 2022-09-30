Event coincides with opening of corn maze and pumpkin patch at Prairie’s Edge
Tonya Teasley, co-owner of Prairie’s Edge, started her Fall Fun Festival on the Prairie two years ago when most towns were shuttering their festivals because of the pandemic. People flocked to her big red barn just off Hwy. 61 by the interchange.
The second year, the festival expanded and included more vendors, including food vendors.
This third year was almost as good.
“I think we had a great turnout this year!” she said. “We had maybe a few less with several other area events to compete with but it was still a very good turnout.” Not too far down the road the town of Vandalia was hosting its Prairie Days.
There were still quite a few people there. Learning from the past festivals, Tonya was prepared for this one.
“I had five of my regular employees plus five family members, three of my sons in-laws and three of my sons friends (to help out). We really concentrated on getting everyone parked efficiently this year.”
The first year, cars lined the drive from the barn all the way back to where the Ayerco Truck Stop was located.
The number of vendors has increased as well.
“We originally had 50 signed up,” she said, “but four of them had last-minute medical or other issues arise that prevented them from coming.”
Those vendors filled the area that runs adjacent to the highway.
Tonya also had the corn maze open and the pumpkin patch.
“The corn maze runs through Oct. 31,” she said. The cost is $7 per person over age 2 and includes all activities except the goat feeder which operates on quarters. There was a hayride for the whole family, and toy tractors for the little ones to ride. There were also games and activities under the pavilion for the children, too.
