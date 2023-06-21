Prairie’s Edge Garden Center prepares for the seasonal turnover
There were a lot of lessons learned after Prairie’s Edge hosted its first Fall Festival in 2020. Tonya Teasley, one of the co-owners of the garden center, said she wasn’t sure how many people would show for the event she, her family and staff put on during the height of the pandemic.
Because of social distancing requirements put in place by the Centers for Disease Control, most towns had canceled their festivals and fairs that year.
In 2020, vendors, who had been eager for a chance to sell their goods, came out in full force and set up on the lawn out front of Prairie’s Edge barn-like structure, Tonya said. People who had been cooped up since the pandemic started back in March of that year were eager by September to get out and enjoy themselves again.
“We were amazed at how many people wanted (to get out). They came out by the hundreds,” she said.
Eager to bring a pumpkin patch to the area in 2007, Tonya said her husband, Bennie, if they were going to that much effort, then they needed to create a business that could run year-round. Thus, Prairie’s Edge was born. The business did well on its own through the years, but in 2020 with almost everything in the region closed because of COVID-19, Tonya thought it made perfect sense to start their own festival to herald the annual opening of their pumpkin patch and corn maze. At least 35 vendors set up that year. Although there were plenty of craft vendors, there was a noticeable lack of food vendors. The food vendor situation was remedied the following year. Tonya estimates about 750 people attended the festival in 2020. It has grown each year since then. She said at least 1,200 people attended the festival in 2022.
There was a huge play area in front of the corn maze, filled with games and activities for children of all ages. They even offered hayrides throughout the day. New games and activities were added the following year, including a place to feed small farm animals.
Although the festival is a big draw, Tonya said, Prairie’s Edge, which is visible from the Hwy. 61, draws in lots of people traveling between St. Louis and Hannibal throughout the year.
“We do annuals, perennials, bulk seed and bulk mulch,” she told the group who came out to the monthly Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce meeting last week. They recently added lawn furniture to their growing list of items. There are three greenhouses on the property, as well.
“We don’t carry every-day decore, we carry seasonal decore,” she said. “We probably have the largest selection of garden flags in the state,” she added.
“We can also do landscape designs,” she said. They only do the design, not the actual landscaping, she explained.
“We strive to help people create the complete look to their porch or their front door,” Tonya said.
Next month, they will be switching the store over to items for the fall season. They are preparing to plant their pumpkins and mums to sell later in September and October.
“We do carry a large selection of pumpkins, squash and gourdes,” she said.
She schedules the fall festival for the last Saturday of September. This year, that falls on Sept. 30.
There is no cost to visit the vendor area of the festival. There is a fee to enter the play area where the corn maze is located. Schools, pre-schools, church schools and daycare places make trips out to the maze during the week. On the weekends, she noted, they sometimes get Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, as well as lots of families coming in for the corn maze.
Even after the festival, she said, the corn maze remains open until Oct. 31. Then they close for a week to switch the store over for the Christmas season.
“It is a major, major undertaking,” Tonya said. They decorate up to 10 trees inside the store.
Valentine’s Day had not been a big draw for the store, she noted, until COVID hit.
“It tended to make people more interested in decorating for each holiday,” Tonya said. In addition to Valentine’s Day, they saw an uptick in their sales for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter decorations.
Parking was also an issue during that first festival. The parking area filled quickly and people lined the long road up to the store making the drive a bottleneck. Bennie jumped in and quickly got traffic moving again.
The next year, they opened a new parking area and brought in extra help to direct people to open spaces. They also negotiated with the Bowling Green Visitors Center and the Ayerco truck stop to use their parking areas, and provided a shuttle to get people to the festival.
The draw from the festival, she believes, as well as other groups that come out to the store, also helps bring more people to other Bowling Green businesses.
Tonya also writes a monthly gardening column for the Times, offering advice about what and when to plant for the best results.
