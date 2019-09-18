ELSBERRY – Elsberry, Silex, and other Lincoln County residents have long known what the third weekend of September is: the Lincoln County Old Thresher’s Show! But now they can also bank on knowing what the last Saturday of September is: the Elsberry Fall Festival. The date for this year’s festival, Elsberry’s 68th at that, is Sept. 28.
The majority of the day’s festivities will take place in Elsberry’s City Park, located between the fourth and fifth block of Broadway. Vendors will begin setting up on Fourth and Fifth streets, between Broadway and Griffin, that morning at 8 a.m., and will be ready for visitors by 9 a.m. Food vendors will be on Fourth Street with artisans, crafters, and others set up on Fifth Street by the library and Carter-Ricks Funeral Home. Food vendors include the New Hope Masonic Lodge’s fish sandwiches, AJ’s TexMex & BBQ, Centennial Methodist Church’s hot and garlic chicken wings, lots of baked good (and homemade ice cream) from D&L [Amish] Bakery, Uncle Eddie’s Kettle Corn, and several others.
In addition to food and other vendors, beginning at 9:30 a.m. multiple high school marching bands will be performing in City Park as part of the “Battle of the Bands” competition presented by Missouri Baptist University.
Bands will perform two song each during the morning and will also march in the parade later in the day at 2 p.m. There will also be live music beginning at 11:30 a.m. from “FlashBackSTL” performing classic rock hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. Other music throughout the day will be provided by Don Marty’s DJ Services.
A children’s area will be set up in the park this year, with inflatable games and other activities. Admission is $2 per child and includes all the games in the kid’s area.
Following the parade at 2 p.m., there will be the awards presentation for the band competition and the coronation of the Fall Festival king and queen. Events in City Park will conclude at 4 p.m. However, the party will continue at Providence Bank Park (located at South Fourth and Auburn) with the Fall Festival Biergarten, presented by Old Monroe Lumber & Rental. There will be beer and food available for purchase and live music from Liquid Doll from 5 – 9 p.m.
All those interested in being a vendor or entering the parade, can contact the ECGA at hello@growingelsberry.com or calling 636-565-0498.
