BOWLING GREEN – The Louisiana Elks Lodge No. 791 will once again hold a Youth Fishing derby for area youths age 4-12 on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The location for the derby is the lake at the Visitors and Convention Center Park in Bowling Green next to Walmart.
Fishing rods and reels will be provided at no cost to the first 80 children in attendance, as well as tackle to catch and release fish that day. Every child in attendance will go home with something and a light lunch will also be provided.
An adult guardian or parent must accompany all participants.
This is a catch-and-release-event so no fish may be kept. The hours of the event are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A rain date of Sept. 14 will be used if storms disrupt the fun. The coordinator for the derby is Snookie Ward.
She can be reached via telephone with any further questions at 573-324-6546.
Funding for this project comes from an Elks National Foundation Promise Grant, which helps Elks around the country promote youth activities in their communities.
