Hovering on updrafts high above the Clarksville lock and dam are dozens of bald eagles waiting to spot a fish in the churning Mississippi River. It’s Eagle Days again, and people from all over will be heading to Clarksville to take in the sights and possibly learn a thing or two about this country’s symbol—the American bald eagle.
This weekend, Jan. 29 and 30, marks the 50th time this festival has been held. The eagles are drawn to the area just below the dam because it is the only area that stays free of ice during the coldest days of winter. It becomes one of the few places these eagles can feed during this time. Saturday, the events from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Linda Blakey, Raintree Arts Council, said Dickerson Park Zoo would be bringing two birds—at least one bald eagle and one other bird—for live programs during both days of the event. They will be running on the hour throughout the day.
Blakey noted that the extreme cold Missouri these past few weeks have brought a lot of eagles to the Clarksville area to feed. And people have been lining the shore front to witness these spectacular birds in action as they dive out of the sky to pull fish from the river.
“They (the eagles) also go out in the fields and eat deer,” Blakey said.
New this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be having tours of the lock and dam, Blakey said.
“That’s going to bring in a whole different bunch of people,” she added.
Because most of the events taking place during the two-day event happen at the Apple Shed, Blakey said people could sign up for the lock and am tours there.
In addition to the art that will be on display in the Apple Shed, she said there would also be several vendors selling craft and baked items.
“We’re also going to have taxidermied animals for children to look at,” Blakey said. “The Master Naturalists are going to be doing programs for the kids,” she added.
The Raintree Arts Council will be serving food at the Apple Shed. But in addition to that, the American Legion will be offering food at its facility just a short walk from the Apple Shed. Blakey said there would also be some vendors set up in at the American Legion hall. Next to the hall, Tom Leake, owner of The Angry Pig, would be setting up and selling barbecue from his smoker, the squeal on wheels. Down along the waterfront, the VFW will also be offering barbecue from its headquarters.
“It’s building up to be a great weekend,” Blakey said. The weather is set to stay pretty cold throughout the week and into next weekend.
Blakey advises everyone to dress warm, especially if you are going to be spending time along the river’s edge watching for eagles. She noted that the Corps of Engineers would have spotting scopes along the river, but people should bring their own binoculars.
“If your fortunate, you may even get to see some pelicans,” Blakey said. “They come through at about the same time each year.” They’re about as much fun to see as the eagles, she added.
“It takes a lot of funding to get the people from the Dickerson Zoo here for their programs,” she said. “But we’ve had a lot of great support.” All the shows are free to the public, but Blakey said if people wanted to donate, the arts council is a 501 (c) 3, which means donations to the group are tax deductible.
This past year, she noted, the council has struggled because of COVID-19. They were renting out the Apple Shed for weddings, and had to cancel five of the ceremonies because of the pandemic. Losing that money hurt, she said.
“That’s a pretty big chunk of change we had to do without,” she added.
Economic Boon for area
Having Eagle Days in the small community is a big boost to the local area’s economy.
“It has a magnificent effect on this community,” Clarksville Mayor Jo Ann Smiley said about Eagle Days. “It has been long known that the eagles come here, primarily because of the lock and dam, and because we’re on a flyway.”
Having Eagle Days continue is important to the community, she added, because there may not be a lot do in Clarksville, but there is a lot to see.
She said she believes having the programs at the Apple Shed is important to getting people to come and visit Clarksville.
She also noted that there would be someone from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Apple Shed providing information on the tours.
“I think it’s a blessing in every sense of the word,” she noted about having Eagle Days in her community. “It’s so good to have something nature oriented,” she added. “The real show is out there over the river.”
All during last week, she said the parking area along the river has been full.
“I couldn’t find a parking space when I went down there at lunch,” she said. “The eagles are doing their show. I mean it’s pretty amazing.”
