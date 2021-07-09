The Downtown Hoedown is moving indoors. Starting at 6:30 p.m. the event will take place in the Southside Bar & Grill on the Square. The only change is the two bands will play from 7 – 9 p.m.—maybe longer if no one comes in to participate in karaoke night after that.
The change in venue was made because of the impeding storms.
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce President Tracy Brookshier said that, “We felt it too much liability to keep the event outdoors. We desperately did not want to cancel or try to reschedule. We cannot thank Southside enough for letting us push our event on them.”
She also thanked all the sponsors for their generous donations in order to make this event possible.
Brookshier said, “We will still be selling event T-shirts, we will by trying to sell koozies for the cover fee of $5. We will also still attempt to squeeze in the ‘Gooest Lookin’ Redneck contest’, and then auction off the event banner! If no one comes in to sing karaoke, we may be able to have our singers sing longer!”
