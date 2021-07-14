Threat of stormy weather prompted change of venue
BOWLING GREEN—As with any planned outdoor event, one eye must continually be trained on the sky. Because no matter the plan, the preparation or the participants, everything could get tossed aside by the weather.
And Friday evening, that’s what happened to the Downtown Hoedown. The Downtown Revitalization Committee, headed by Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce President Tracy Brookshier, had made extensive plans to hold the event in their lot adjacent to MASH along S. Court Street. A lot of improvements have been made to the lot, including the installation of three business chalets. These are part of the Marketplace on the Square—a place to give up-and-coming businesses an inexpensive place to set up a brick and mortar store to test the waters in this community.
Money raised from the Downtown Hoedown is used to further this cause, as well as make improvements to the look of the downtown area.
Brookshier made a last minute decision Friday morning when it looked as though the weather was not going to cooperate. Severe thunderstorms were predicted, and they could arrive at any time during the event.
“I feel the event went over great considering everything, Brookshier said. “I feel we likely would of had more in attendance if we had it outside. Knowing what we know now, we likely could of still had it outdoors as the storm didn’t hit until around 10:30 p.m., but it still would of taken us about an hour to tear down (the event) and we would of been doing that during the worst of it.”
Instead of canceling the event, Brookshier went in search of a venue to hold the Downtown Hoedown indoors. And she found it.
“I am so thankful to Southside Bar and Grill,” she said. “They let us invade their space so we wouldn’t have to cancel. They were extremely accommodating and I can’t thank them enough. We had talked about rescheduling the event but there were too many logistics that did not make that the best choice.” The bands were unavailable, and that would mean she would have to find new entertainment, which also meant new banners, T-shirts, new flyers—pretty much planning the event all over again.
The entertainment went on as planned. Local country singer Jayson Orr, wowed the crowd with his song list.
“He was awesome,” Brookshier said. “He is such a great entertainer!”
He opened for Jillian Bryant, who has a killer voice. With her was Ryan Blansett, who was a great compliment to her, Brookshier said.
In addition to singing her own songs, Bryant belted out a few cover tunes, as well, such as a Fleetwood Mac song and a stunning rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” which had the entire audience singing along.
“We were still able to turn a profit,” Brookshier said. “And majority of that is thanks to our event sponsors. We didn’t make as much as we would have if we were selling our own beer, but in the end, moving indoors was the best decision. I believe we likely profited nearly $2,000.”
At the end of the event, there was a live auction for the banner that the singers signed. It sold for $245.
“That was pretty cool,” she added. “Thanks to Damon Luebrecht for being our auctioneer. We sold a lot of event T-shirts and koozies. We had a lot of donations too! People were super gracious and we are so thankful for everyone’s support.”
Brookshier also won the “Goodest Lookin’ Redneck Contest,” although she was the only one entered. Because she was the event organizer, she could not accept the prize, a Yeti drink koozie, which was also auctioned off by Luebrecht for an additional $45.
