The deadline for submission of photos to compete in this year's Louisiana Community Betterment Photo Contest and Exhibition is quickly approaching.
The contest is open to all of Pike County, Mo., as well as all of Pike County, Ill. There are no restrictions on age or level of skill to compete. All photos entered must be at least 8 inches by 10 inches in size and no larger than 11 inches by 14 inches. Each photo should be framed or matted. A full list of rules and entry forms are available by sending an email to lmocombtrmt@yahoo.com or by contacting Huckstep at 314-640-4420.
Prizes will be presented for the best in show, as well as four other participant awards. Above, a previous year’s entries are displayed. Courtesy photo
