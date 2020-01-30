NEWS-BBQ-MEAT 2.tif

James Spears, of JJ's in Louisiana, shows of some of the meat he'd later enter into competition

The second annual “Ribs on the River” barbecuing event will take the weekend of May 15-16.

Last year’s event drew 26 “Masters” competitors and 100’s of locals to participate in a barbecue contest sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue  Society.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

Recommended for you