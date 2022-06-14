The 28th Annual Show Me Missouri State Chili Cook-Off was held on Saturday at the Clarksville riverfront. Hosted by the Raintree Arts Council, competitors from multiple states came to cook their signature chili for a chance to win prizes and to move on to the world championship set for Sept. 23-25 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Admission to the event was only $3, and patrons could sample chili for 50 cents per cup. Linda Blakey, who was overseeing the event with her husband, Bill, instructed the judges on how to conduct the taste testing.
“We are going to judge the Homestyle Chili now,” said Blakey. “Homestyle is what anybody would make at home. It may not be your kind of chili or look like your chili, but it has to have the following qualities—flavoring, texture, consistency, spice, and aroma. Judges will go around the table in a clockwise manner and take a bite out of every cup. You will be expected to make some constructive criticism for the chili. Judges will use a clean spoon every time. If it is boiling hot, please let us know. Do not talk about the chili (to the other judges). You can talk about the weather, about your kids, but do not talk about the chili,” she added.
At 1 p.m., Jerry Epperson and The Chili Cook-Off Band began playing on the pavilion. Guitars, drums, keyboards, trumpet and saxophone provided polished renditions of numerous hits such as “Black Magic Woman” by Santana. Halfway through the show, a train came through and they began to play along with an improvisational train song. As judges came out of the boathouse after they had finished judging, they opined what makes a good chili the best chili.
“Chili can be very different and unique,” said Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th. “People are really proud of their chili. One thing that is interesting about chili is that it can be even better the next day. But being most unique is what makes it best,” he added. Ricky Fournier said that a winning chili must have a deep flavor. Noelle Cheeseman said that a good chili must be made with love. Miryah Polston said that the best chili has a robust flavor with a good meld of undertones.
Before announcing the winners of the various categories, Blakey explained some of the details of the competition.
“We have a total of 15 cooks here today,” said Blakey. “We have to have a minimum of 10 contestants for each category to be able to qualify to go to world championship judging. So, we want people coming from Wichita, from Illinois, from Iowa and Arkansas and all over to make sure that we have enough to qualify. We will be giving prizes and trophies away in the form of certificates and cash. First-place winners will also receive hand painted ornaments that were painted by Bill Blakey,” she added.
Winners of the Salsa category were Teresa Walker in third place, George Rives in second, and Chuck Edwards in first place. Winners of the Homestyle category were Jeff Walker in third place, Teresa Walker in second, and Tom Calvert in first place.
Winners of the Verde category were Linda Hurt in third place, Mike Mayenschein in second, and Mark Hurt in first place. Winners of the Red Chili category were Mike Mayenschein in third, Kyle Barton in second, and George Rives in first place. Rives was the 2018 World Championship winner for the Homestyle Chili category. At the close of the event, Clarksville Mayor Jo Anne Smiley said it was a great day for the competition.
“It was such a beautiful day. The weather cooperated. The river cooperated. It was good to see so many people here at the riverfront again,” said Smiley.
Sponsors for the event included People’s Bank & Trust, LaCrosse Lumber Co., Pike Rental Center, Ameren Missouri, A&W Communication, Brown’s Auto Body, Cherry’s Bar & Grill, Todd Hagemeier, Roy and Judi Bruce, County Market, Three C Ranch, Heartland Restoration, Gibson & Dehn, Rob’s Auto Care & Towing, Boland Chevrolet, Shelter Insurance—Tim Jenkins, Northeast Missouri Title and Family Drug/Bowling Green Pharmacy.
