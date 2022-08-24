The day started off perfect as families made their way into Bowling Green’s big park. Craft and food vendors had already set up and were awaiting the people.
At 1:30 p.m. the first musical act, Alex Reyna, started off, singing some great contemporary tunes. His sound was like a beacon, drawing in more folks from the surrounding area to enjoy a full day at the park.
At the east end of the park two local competitors were cooking away preparing for the barbecue contest. Vendors lined the center walkway and local restaurant A Taste of Philly, brought their brand new food trailer. Owner Tom Thompson said they wanted to be able to bring their food on the road to various events, and the new trailer made it possible. Before, they had to load everything in various vehicles and then set up tents tables and chairs as well as tables for the food. With the new trailer, everything they need is contained. He even bought a generator for places that don’t supply electricity.
Small Batch Winery was there, as well, providing some cool wine slushies.
It wasn’t long before the Bubble Bus arrived. As the bubble distribution system was set up, children—lots of children—began to gather in front of the bubble cannons. It was hard to believe their smiles could get any wider—but they did—as gallons of sudsy bubbles came shooting out, catching the afternoon breeze and blowing through the waiting crowd. The children dance, played and gathered the bubbles, laughing and spinning.
In the background, the next musical act, Jayson Orr, started up on the stage as more people filed in with their own chairs and found comfortable spots under the huge shade trees.
This is the third time the city has held Rhythm in the Park. It would have been the fourth time, but the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year it came back stronger than ever. With so many towns able to have big social events again, the number of vendors able to set up here were a little fewer that last year. But that just meant the ones that did come had more customers.
“I think overall the Rhythm in the Park was a great turnout,” said Dena Conners, park and recreation director. “We lost some of our crowd when the downpour came, but the event went on and it didn’t stop the bands, Bubble Bus or the Cornhole Tournament.”
Cooking
competition
Last year, there were nine competitors in the BBQ Cook Off. This year, however, only two teams came to compete, and both were local. Dena Conners, park director, oversaw the contest as well as the rest of the event. She did have help from some of the park board members.
Bryan Dempsey, president of the Pike County Fair Board, brought three cohorts to do what they do best—cook under pressure. He, along with Tim Gamm, Mike Chidster and Matt Graves brought their barbecuing talent to the contest.
During the Pike County Fair at the end of July, this group along with dozens of folks from the board cooked, cleaned and kept the fair running.
Gamm said that they had been talking during the fair about possibly competing in the contest. It was their first time competing in such a contest.
“We said, we can do this,” he said. And so they loaded up their “Meat wagon,” pulled into the parking area and prepared their secret basting sauce while the grill heated up. They showed what the secret ingredient for the sauce was, but only if it wasn’t revealed in the story. It’s a good thing that alcohol burns off during the cooking process, otherwise the judges would all have needed designated drivers to get home.
The group was relaxed and eager for the competition to start. They weren’t worried about the low number of competitors.
“With only two contestants,” Graves said laughing, “we’re guaranteed second place.”
Compared to what they went through during the fair, this was a walk in the park. All four were enjoying the day under their pavilion tent, their tunes playing in the background while taking turns checking on the chicken and ribs in their grill.
Not too far away from them in the contestant’s area was Kylie Ward. She was on her own cooking away. Last year, she said, she had been a judge during the contest. This year, however, she said she decided to join the fun. Ward is the daughter of Louisiana R-II School District Superintendent Todd Ward.
“This is the first time I’ve ever grilled,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of crockpot cooking,” Ward added, but this was the first time she’s fired up a grill. So, in addition to this being her first contest, it was her first time grilling. The fair board team learned that it was her first time, so they had come over to help her get the grill temperature set right.
“They let me know that it’s important to cook low and slow,” she said. They were cooking chicken and ribs. They had to turn the chicken in at 5 p.m. and the ribs at 5:30. She said events such as Rhythm in the Park was why she moved back to the area.
Right about the time the contestants were to turn in their chicken to the judges, the sky opened up, dumping buckets of rain. It was a real gully washer. Even so, the contest went on.
The Fair Board Team won first place for best chicken and second for their ribs. Ward brought home first for her ribs and second for her chicken.
Sponsors for the barbecue contest were: Bibb-Veach, Henderson Construction, Ann Layne, Woods Smoked Meats, Niemeyer Family Farms, Alliance Water Resources, Sticky Pig and Maull’s.
Right after the awards ceremony, the rain stopped, and the Fair Board Team offered all their leftovers to anyone who had stuck it out through the rain. People lined up and cleaned them out. It was like a mini party with people enjoying the food and the music.
It was almost as if the rain had signaled a changeover from the afternoon crowd to the evening crowd, as more people began showing up for an evening of music. About that time, the cornhole competition started up in the same parking area as the where the barbecue contestants were packing up.
The musical acts were: Alex Reyna, Jayson Orr, Catfish Willie ,Rock Steady and Riverside.
