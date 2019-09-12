LOUISIANA – A little more than a month out, the details of Louisiana’s premier annual event is settling into place.
Details of the acts and competitions that will grace the event’s two stages come courtesy of Entertainment Chair Kiffany Ardeneaux, who emphasized that the line-up was “rough” and subject to change.
One point of pride from this year’s organizers: a concerted effort to spread items of interest across Colorfest weekend.
“This years Colorfest entertainment is going to not going to be limited to one day. We have a great set up of local talent for both Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th!” Ardeneaux wrote in a statement to the Louisiana Press-Journal.
On the festival’s main stage — located, this year, in the parking lot behind City Hall — include several notable musicians with roots in the area.
Joey Wray, originally from Bowling Green, Mo., will perform Saturday, Oct. 19. Now Nashville-based, Wray is a rising star in country music.
“You may remember him from the country duo Pike 41,” Ardeneaux wrote. “He has also played with some big names since starting his solo career. He has preformed with Mark Chesnutt, Craig Morgan, The Cadillac Three, The Swon Brothers, Trent Tomlinson and more. We are honored to have this Pike County native sing on our stage this year.”
As of Monday evening, Ardeneaux said the day would feature two more acts. Avenge the Fallen is a Hannibal-based band that ranges across classic rock, hard rock, metal and country.
“They have a wide range of music that could get any music lover up on there feet and moving,” Ardeneaux wrote.
Also performing: Jake Shafer, a country musician who is originally from Lincoln County and performed at this year’s Lincoln County Fair.
On Sunday the stage will feature Kathryn Washington-Shipley, who will share the stage with Missouri native Brian Kasmarzik at noon.
Washington-Shipley, who hails from Louisiana, Mo. and has 8 nominations for this year’s Josie Music Awards. Notable hits include “Signs” and “God Gave Me All I Need.”
Another band scheduled for Saturday, Clyde’s Pride, has dropped out for health reasons, according to Ardeneaux.
Colorfest’s small stage in the parking lot of Mercantile Bank will host a series of other events, many of which call for participation from Colorfest attendees.
This includes a revival of Miss Colorfest, for grades 9-12, as well as Jr. Mr. and Miss Colorfest, for grades 6-8 and Little Mr. and Miss Colorfest, for grades K-5. The events will start from youngest to oldest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. A Miss Senior Colorfest will be open to
Each of those events costs $5 per entry. They’ll be coordinated by Pamela Campbell, who can be contacted by phone at (573) 754-2049.
The Colorfest Baby Show will also be held on the small state at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. It is being sponsored and hosted by Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Sunday will feature a pair of events, starting at 1 p.m., for the testosterone prone, Ardeneaux said: an arm-wrestling contest and then a Bearded Contest. Both are sponsored by Trina Hartwick-Lamberson of Hair Trendz.
Also on the agenda Sunday, at 2:30 p.m.: the area’s annual autumnal salute to the apple. Participants are encouraged to bring cobblers, pies, cider or any other apple-based product for this year’s Apple Anything contest.
Or almost anything — organizers ask that entries not include alcohol. That event will be hosted and sponsored by Stark Brothers.
Wood Carvings will be auctioned off by Bill Allen from the small stage at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Finally, everybody from the authentically skilled to the simply enthusiastic can participate in Sunday’s Talent Show and Lip Sync. The talent show, starts at 2:30 p.m., with the lip sync challenge taking place afterwards.
Sign up is $5 for both events. Ardeneaux can answer questions about either event by phone at 573-975-0083.
