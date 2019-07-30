By Adam Thorp
There’s no time to waste if Louisiana is going to bring back its blow-out Christmas’s of yore this holiday season.
A group including Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and the Louisiana Community Betterment Association are trying to do just that.
Last year saw some concern about the town’s lack of seasonal cheer on social media — and subsequent efforts to improve the situation by concerned residents, according to Louisiana Economic Development Director Maggie Neff.
This year, organizers hope that a running start on planning and fundraising allows the town to keep up that momentum.
The center of their efforts — and, they hope, the center of the town’s Christmas season — will be a gigantic Christmas tree, to be raised at Fourth and Georgia streets.
The artificial tree they are looking at features a 14-foot base with a three-and-a-half foot topper. Four-foot segments can be bought over time and stacked on top.
The tree will cost around $5,000.
“I think that having a big, beautiful holiday tree is going to add to the festivities of the community,” LCBA chair Diana Huckstep said.
It will go along with a season packed with events for young and old: a Christmas decorating contest, a children’s Christmas costume parade, to give two examples
All that should combine, Neff said, to bring people into town — generating a modest but real boost to local merchants.
But that’s all contingent on public support. Organizers emphasized that she wanted to avoid relying on city resources to make the events happen. Donations to the LCBA in support of the project will be tax-exempt.
People interested in supporting their efforts should call 314-640-4420.
