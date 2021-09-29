BOWLING GREEN—When one thinks of wine pairings it usually means pairing various wines with food. Saturday afternoon, the group Prometheus traveled to Bowling Green to pair their songs from around the world with wines from those regions.
Emily Edgington Andrews had asked Mayor Jim Arico if she could bring Prometheus to Bowling Green for a concert. Arico, who enthusiastically said yes, noted that Andrews is the daughter-in-law of the family that owns The Kountry Store.
Arico did as much as he could to promote the free concert in the park by passing out fliers and posters to the schools and area businesses. He also talked about the group and the concert in his weekly column. Included with the music, of course, were the various wines. There were also non-alcoholic options, water and cheese and crackers available—all for free. Donations were graciously accepted. Donations are tax deductible because they fall under a 501 (c) 3 organization.
When Arico addressed the audience, he said the group that would be signing for them in a few moments would be the springboard to bring more concerts to Bowling Green’s main park.
“Hopefully, that will start in the spring of 2022,” he said. “Prometheus is a permanent professional Artists-in-Residence for the Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri. These singers hale from all across the U.S., with each of them leading professional lives as soloists and chamber musicians. Prometheus is known for its versatility and intimacy.”
He was sure the audience had already experienced the intimacy, as the singers also were the servers, passing out the various tastes of wine.
The group is under the direction of Artistic Director R. Paul Crabb and Assistant Director Emily Edgington Andrews. The ensemble has been invited to perform at state, regional and national levels, Arico added. “And they have even been invited to sing internationally.”
Arico said the program, called “Pairings: A Sublime Feast for the Senses,” would take the audience on a vocal trip through countries around the world and be paired with the wines from those regions.
Crabb is the founding artistic director and conductor of Prometheus. He was the first American to serve as a visiting professor at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, and at the University of Vienna’s Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst choral department. His frequent invitations overseas have led to multiple performances for his choral ensembles and graduate students.
Crabb remarked about how beautiful the day was and how happy he was to be with the singers from Prometheus providing music to the people of Bowling Green.
He said he realized that it’s sometimes difficult to get into the music if one doesn’t understand the words, but he asked the audience to bear with them as they explained the various pieces.
The choir started with songs from Italy and then to songs from the British Isles before moving on to France and finishing with some beautiful sounds from South America.
Andrews said that the group typically performs in larger metropolitan areas, but “those are not the only areas that need to hear great music.” She noted how excited she was to bring the group to Bowling Green because it is such a great community with a great playground that my kids have played on many times before.”
She said a grant was used to bring the group to Bowling Green. Arico said no city funds were used to bring this concert to town.
“It was important for me that this group was able to come here to the place and people I love live,” Andrews said. She noted that the Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri is a non-profit organization. “Basically, what we try to do is provide choral music for anyone. Not only do we have these pros—professional artists in residence, such as Prometheus under the umbrella of CAAM—we also have lots of groups for young people—kindergartners all the way through seniors in high school. And adults from college age all the way through what I like to call seasoned. We have audition opportunities and non-audition groups, to make choral music accessible.”
They audience truly enjoyed the music the group performed. There were even a few children laying on the ground enraptured by the songs sung by Prometheus.
“Hopefully, we’ll have more of this,” said Marjetta Atkinson. “I grew up here in Bowling Green at a time when they didn’t do this stuff, and I really found that I’m envious of the people who had the opportunity to grow up with it. I sometimes felt like I was left out. So, now I enjoy it a lot.”
