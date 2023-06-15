The smell of cooking chili filled the air along Clarksville’s Riverfront Park on Saturday.
Even with a nice breeze to keep the temperatures comfortable and the smoke out of people’s eyes, that savory aroma had attendees circling the competitor’s booths like sharks around a school of fish. They were waiting for the signal when the chili would be done and ready for judging so they could go in and get a sample.
With 20 competitors arranged around the park, there were plenty of samples for people to try. But it was difficult to fill up on just samples. Only two or three spoonfuls would fit in the tiny sample containers.
This was the second time Clarksville was host to an International Chili Society sanctioned cook-off.
Mayor Jo Ann Smiley said all that is because of the work Mary and Charles Cogar put in to draw the competition to this little river town.
“They are judges for the competition,” she said. “And, they get called to judge chili competitions elsewhere.”
Smiley was extremely pleased with the event and the number of people it was drawing to Clarksville. The flood wall is under construction, and portions of Front Street are blocked off while the wall’s foundation is being set in the ground.
Tom Calvert, who hails from Taylorville, was nicknamed “Chili Daddy,” by his friends from back home. A champion in his own right—he’s won World Salsa Champion in 2004 and World Verde Champion in 2014.
He’s been cooking chili for about 20 years and because he got others to start cooking they named him Chili Daddy.
“I got like eight people to start cooking chili,” he said, “so they call me their daddy.”
Each competitor is given three hours to cook a pot of chili. The first judging was for Home Style Chili.
“Most of the time it take about an hour (to cook),” he said. “It all depends on the meat you’re using. Some people use ground meat, and some people use cubed meat. You have to be careful with the cubed meat because it absorbs the sauce and you don’t want dry meat.”
The ingredients for home-style chili changes by region, he added. To be classified as home style the chili has to have beans in it.
“In red chili there’s no beans and in green chili there’s no beans,” he explained.
The winner of this competition, he said, would qualify for the big competition this September in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Calvert said he thought the Raintree Arts Council and the community had done a lot for the competition and was looking forward to the live music that would start later in the day.
Taylorville has its big chili cook-off in October.
At the 2nd Wind Chili booth, Mike Mayenschein said he travels to a couple of dozen chili competitions a year.
There is some prize money for wining at these cook-offs, he said. In addition to bragging rights, the qualification for the world championship is what these competitors are looking for.
“That’s were the big money is,” he said. In addition to that, he noted, the winner has to post the recipe. The winner could earn as much as $15,000 for traditional red chili, $10,000 for Verde chili, $10,000 for home style chili and $5,000 for salsa.
In addition to the ICS, Mayenschein said there is the Chili Appreciation Society International.
“That one is strictly for raising money for charities,” he said. “No prize money. Just bragging rights.”
He hails from a little town just northeast of Tulsa, Okla.
Tonya Jester, who was last year’s world champion for home style chili, has been cooking and competing for 16 years.
Even though she had to publish her recipe last year, Jester said she didn’t change it for this year’s competition. The flavor can change a little just by the way the chili is cooked.
Jester said she was shocked when she won. She’d placed at the top of a field of 132 competitors—all of whom were champions at other competitions.
She was so shocked she said that a friend who had been called up at the same time had to shake her to bring her around.
It took a lot of perseverance to get to that point in her chili-cooking career.
She said the chili competitors are like a big family. They all know each other from their years traveling from one competition to the next.
One competitor from another booth said he was surprised that after almost a year the yellow jacket she received as a first-place winner wasn’t covered in chili stains.
Jester said there is a chili stain on it.
“Man was I mad when that happened,” she said. It happened at an Indiana competition. Someone had spilled chili on a table and when she leaned in to pick something up, she got chili on the jacket. “You could have heard me across the whole place,” she said.
As the competition went on, Jerry Epperson and the Chili Blues Band stared their first set under the pavilion bringing some pretty amazing music to all the people who had come out for a day of tasting chili and helping the Raintree Arts Council raise funds for its efforts to bring live entertainment to the Apple Shed stage. For the past two summers, they have also brought Shakespeare in the Park to Clarksville.
