Rows and rows of vehicles and floats filled the Bowling Green High School parking lot as dozens of people prepared to kickoff the Champ Clark Heritage Festival with a huge parade up S. Court and into the town square.
Hundreds of people lined Adams and Court streets in anticipation of the coming parade, especially the children clutching empty grocery store bags, hoping for showers of candy. They were not disappointed. From the first vehicle—the police chief’s car—through the fire trucks, the big tractors, the little tractors, floats and people carriers, those who were on foot and the Shriners in sand buggies and tiny cars, to the follow-up police vehicle, there was plenty of candy for all.
“The parade was fantastic! It was the longest one everyone I talked with could remember in a very long time. It was great to see so many organizations and people participating,” said Chamber of Commerce President Karen Arico
“We were very pleased with the Heritage Festival Saturday,” she added. “Sixty-six vendors registered. The feedback from vendors was that they had a very good day.”
Attendees filled the square around the courthouse.
“The crowd was a really good size and didn’t thin out immediately after lunch as it often has in the past,” Arico said. “Many people even stayed around until the 3 p.m. ending time.”
Arico said that, “One of the busiest sites was the Kids Corner. For $5 a child received a wristband that allowed them access to the area all day long. The bounce house and other games were busy right up until they were taken down.”
Grand Marshall for this year’s parade was 2022 Bowling Green Citizen of the Year, Tracy Brookshier.
Vendors lined two sides of the square, with most of the food being sold at the food court by the intersection of South Main Cross and West Main. There was even a huge bingo tent, with games starting at about 1 p.m. The Kids Corner offered a fun bounce house with slides and a Bubble Party that took place the first 20 minutes of every hour.
The vintage tractors and cars brought a lot of competition. At least 77 vehicles were signed up for the contest. The contest was run by the Bowling Green Lions Club.
Even the Pike County Genealogical Society and Museum was offering free tours throughout the day.
Monte and Glee Hanson set up their retail booths along the south side of the square. In addition to jewelry and other items, they were selling pheasant pelts and feathers. They recently started raising the fowl much like other birds.
Glee said it takes about 21 weeks to raise them to full size for harvesting.
“They’re not as crazy as chickens,” she said. “They’re much calmer,” she added and they don’t smell as bad. “About one-fourth the smell of chickens.”
Next to them was Steve Wiseman, better known as the Geeky Hillbilly. He does computer repair and recycling. He was enjoying the large number of people stopping by his booth to learn more about what he does.
The vintage cars and tractors took up the Pike County Courthouse parking lot, the CSB bank parking lot as well as most of the spaces in the street along the north side of the courthouse and part of N. Main Cross.
In front of MASH, Britney Henke, was running the Paint the Street Contest. She said she had several people show up to paint pictures on the street. Rachel Smith said that when she was done, her painting would be a patriotic Ford emblem.
Henke said she was happy about the Kids Corner. She sent her children in there to play the day away.
“For $5 it was a good deal,” she added.
Chamber of Commerce of Commerce Executive Director Sarrah Gigous posted about how well the day went for everyone.
She wrote: “I have no words and all I can say is... wow! Yesterday was such an amazing day. From the weather to the vendors, to the turnout. WOW! The Heritage Festival would not be possible with the support of all our sponsors, the Chamber Board and members, the volunteers, and our community. I cannot thank you all enough for all that you do!
“There are too many people and businesses to list that give their time, energy, and/or permission for us to use items for the festival, but you know who you are,” Gigous added. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
She noted that every year the chamber discusses how they can make the festival grow and be bigger and better than the last one.
“I feel like we are doing that! Even though it just ended, I already have the wheels turning with ideas for 2023,” Gigous said. “See you next year.”
“Sarrah Gigous did a wonderful job organizing and running the event,” Arico said. “She always credits the Heritage Festival Committee and the chamber board for all the help they give, but without her hard labor it just wouldn’t turn out like it does,” she added.
