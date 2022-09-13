Rows and rows of vehicles and floats filled the Bowling Green High School parking lot as dozens of people prepared to kickoff the Champ Clark Heritage Festival with a huge parade up S. Court and into the town square.

Hundreds of people lined Adams and Court streets in anticipation of the coming parade, especially the children clutching empty grocery store bags, hoping for showers of candy. They were not disappointed. From the first vehicle—the police chief’s car—through the fire trucks, the big tractors, the little tractors, floats and people carriers, those who were on foot and the Shriners in sand buggies and tiny cars, to the follow-up police vehicle, there was plenty of candy for all.

