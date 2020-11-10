In an online post, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce wrote: “The Board of Directors of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has determined that, in consideration of the recent dramatic spike in cases of Covid-19 in our county, it would be in the best interest of the public to cancel the 2020 Holly Jolly Festival scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21. This decision was not made lightly, but with deliberation and discussion, and with the advice of Pike County Health Department. Thank you for your understanding as the board made this difficult decision in consideration of our fellow residents. Although some events may be canceled, the Chamber is continuing to stay active and involved in our city whenever possible, including ribbon cuttings for the many new business here and our monthly membership meetings. Also, plans are still underway for the annual awards banquet next January.”
If you need any further information or have any questions, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page, its website, or contact Executive Director Sarrah Gigous at the Chamber office, 573-324-3733.
