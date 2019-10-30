Carl and Judy Schmidt, of Louisiana, perform at Hannibal festival

Carl and Judy Schmidt, of Louisiana. Courtesy photo

Carl and Judy Schmidt, of Louisiana, entertained crowds with traditional music at the 43rd annual Hannibal Folklife Festival Oct. 19. Pictured, from left, are Carl, guitarist Jeanne Murray of Quincy, Ill., Judy, and bassist David Parrish of Lewistown, Mo. The song the group played at the time was ‘Waiting for the Federals.’ The Schmidts and their friends have played at the festival each of the last several years

