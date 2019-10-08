LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Community Betterment Association is sponsoring a Business Scarecrow Decorating Contest for any business in the Louisiana business community.
Applications to participate were hand delivered to as many businesses in the Louisiana area as possible. The Scarecrows should be on display every day beginning Oct. 9 and remain on display through Oct. 25. Anybody who did not get an application who would like to participate should contact Diana Huckstep at: 314-640-4420.
"We felt like this would be a fun and creative way to welcome in the Fall season and give folks a chance to show off their talents," said Diana Huckstep, chairperson of the LCBA. "This will also be a fun activity for people to drive around and view all the entries. We are pleased to say we have 19 businesses participating."
The business winner of the Scarecrow Contest will be presented with a "Traveling Trophy" on Friday, Oct. 18 to coincide with the Colorfest weekend, which begins Saturday, Oct. 19 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 20.
Judging of the Scarecrows will take place beginning the week of Oct. 14, so all Scarecrows should be on display during the daytime operating hours during that week.
Businesses participating are: Abel's Quik Stop #1, 720 N. 3rd. St., Abel's Quik Stop #2, 3508 Georgia St., Browns Auto Body, 20 Kelly Lane, Juevine Ctr. for Autism, 201 Brown Ln., Kate's Attic, 515 Georgia St., Lacrosse Lumber Co., 123 Main St., LendNation, 3318 Georgia St., Louisiana Flowers & Gifts, 519 Georgia St., Louisiana Food Pantry, 414 Georgia St., Louisiana Head Start, 130 Memorial Dr., Lynn's Heritage House, 800 Kelly Ln., MASH, 607 Georgia St., Riverside Salon, 117 Georgia St., Shelter Insurance, 3404 Georgia St., Speed Commerce, 3016 Georgia St., Stark Bros., 20947 Hwy. 54, State Farm Ins., 201 Georgia St., Tax & Accounting Solutions, 812 Georgia St., The Mercantile Bank, 222 Georgia St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.