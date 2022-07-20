Karen Arcio getting sworn in

Karen Arico was sworn in recently as the new president of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce by Executive Director Sarrah Patton Gigous. Karen has served on the board since 2019 as a director and then as vice president. Submitted photo

Karen Arico, the former vice president of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, was recently named president for the organization. During the BGCC meeting last week, she said Tracy Brookshier had stepped down from the role after the loss of her father to cancer.

In one of their first decisions with Arico as president and Elizabeth Kingsley moving into the vice president spot, the chamber decided to purchase a full-sized U.S. flag and a Missouri state flag for their meeting room at the Bowling Green Visitors Center.

Recommended for you