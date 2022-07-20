Karen Arico, the former vice president of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, was recently named president for the organization. During the BGCC meeting last week, she said Tracy Brookshier had stepped down from the role after the loss of her father to cancer.
In one of their first decisions with Arico as president and Elizabeth Kingsley moving into the vice president spot, the chamber decided to purchase a full-sized U.S. flag and a Missouri state flag for their meeting room at the Bowling Green Visitors Center.
Chamber Executive Director Sarrah Gigous said, “I hate to see that little one go.” But it was going to get a new home in someone’s office.
Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, who had come to make some remarks and introduce Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Travis Fitzwater, said that the chamber could save its money because he would be happy to donate the flags. He added that he wasn’t paying for them because they were coming from the state capitol building.
He noted that they would soon have a special veto session coming up in September. Gov. Mike Parson had recently vetoed the Agriculture bill.
“I tend to agree with him,” Perkins said. “He (the governor) would like to have longer tax credits for soybean products and other products.” He noted that agriculture in this area drives every other business. If agriculture does well, he explained, all the other businesses do well. The vetoed bill offered two years in soybean tax credits. Perkins said the governor would like extend that to six years.
Fitzwater has been a Missouri representative for eight years and is now campaigning for one of the state’s senate seats. Perkins said the recent redistricting put Pike County in the district Fitzwater would like to represent in the Senate.
Fitzwater thanked Perkins for taking him around Pike County and introducing him to the people.
“Economic development and workforce development have been my go-to issues,” Fitzwater said. “We need people who are trained to the jobs that are available today,” he added.
He understood that the chamber members have businesses and a lot of them are facing the same problem of finding people to work.
“I would really like to provide workforce opportunities to adults and to kids across the state.” He noted that they have an A-plus type program for adults, which was recently initiated, and it allows people the opportunity to go back to school.
“We expanded that into apprenticeships so that local businesses’ workforce needs can be filled,” he said.
They are seeking grant money to help pay for the tools and uniforms and the schooling people need to fill the jobs that businesses have available.
Fitzwater said Parson wanted a broad-based tax reform package that would decrease the state income tax percentage.
“So, we’re going to go back into session for that along with the ag bill … and we’re going to talk about tax reform on a significant basis,” he said. He’s hoping they will be able to reduce taxes across the board for individuals and businesses.
He’s concerned about energy reform, and wants to keep coal-fired power plants online producing energy for the people who need it year round.
Alternative types of energy, he noted, are not as reliable.
He said the federal government is making it extremely difficult to produce base-load power.
“I think the federal government needs to do a better job of trying everything and not shutting things down,” he said. He wants the feds to move slowly so as not to break the system.
Perkins said he agreed with that assessment.
