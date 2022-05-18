Stephen E. Moss sat at a table just inside the doors of The Bridge Café Saturday morning answering questions and signing copies of his first novel “Through the Eyes of a Soldier: A World Gone Mad: The Life of William Rudolph.”
Moss, who moved to Louisiana about 4 years ago with his wife, Pamela, had served in the military for 37 years. Always fascinated with military history, uniforms and gear, he decided to write about them, but wanted to make the subject matter interesting to readers. He created a character, William Rudolph, who is a composite of actual people, including the real William Rudolph, an ancestor, and wrote a first-person account of the young man enlisting in the U.S. Army at the start of World War I. The events and units in the book are accurate, Moss said in an earlier interview, but his Rudolph character is used to move the story through the events of that time.
People showed up all throughout the morning hours to buy a copy of the book and to get Moss to sign it. Right at the start, local resident Otis Madden arrived on his Harley trike, adorned with decals for the various military services and a bell of liberty. Once he had his booked signed, he asked Moss to step outside so he could get a photo of him standing next to his trike.
Inside, Madden regaled Moss and those who had come in with stories of his time in the U.S. Air Force.
Moss said he was pleased with the turnout for his first book signing. He plans to have more during different events being arranged by his publisher, Polston House Publishing.
“I don’t have anything to compare this to,” he said, “but it was enjoyable to meet new people.”
This book is just part one, Moss said. It covers World War I up through the Great Depression. Depending on how well received this book is, he added, he would write the second part, taking readers through World War II and up to the Korean War, using characters from the same family.
