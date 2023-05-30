Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage are scheduled to play this weekend at the Back 40 Bluegrass Festival. File photo by Stan Schwartz

For nearly 15 years, the Turnbull family has hosted a bluegrass festival, sometimes two a year, at their Back 40 Campground just a mile north of Curryville.

The pandemic forced them to shutter the event while the country attempted to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Just last year, they decided to bring back the festival, featuring world-class bluegrass performers.

