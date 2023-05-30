For nearly 15 years, the Turnbull family has hosted a bluegrass festival, sometimes two a year, at their Back 40 Campground just a mile north of Curryville.
The pandemic forced them to shutter the event while the country attempted to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Just last year, they decided to bring back the festival, featuring world-class bluegrass performers.
When they converted their cattle grazing pasture—the Back 40—into a campground and a music venue in 2008, the Turnbull family was only hosting one festival a year in the fall, usually over the Labor Day weekend. In 2012, they added a second festival over the Memorial Day weekend.
However, since the pandemic, said Darrell Turnbull, they moved the Back 40 Bluegrass Festival back one week. Starting this Thursday and running until Sunday, June 1 – 4, they will have several bands lined up to play through the weekend.
“We moved it a week back after COVID,” he said. When coming out from under the social distancing guidelines from the CDC, Darrell said they wanted to do something for all those who have supported the family by coming out for the festival. In 2021, they held a free concert one evening as their way of giving back to the community that has supported them all these years.
They also held a concert the first weekend in June of last year, he added.
“That was the first one we did coming back out of COVID,” Darrell explained.
In addition to having his own bluegrass band, Darrell sometimes fills in with other groups. He and his family are also contractors, and they built the structures at the campground, which include the stage area, a small music supply store, a concession stand and a large restroom/shower building for the campers. They also have hookups for 300 campsites. They spent the last few weeks getting the site cleaned up and ready for the coming festival.
Although, Darrell had used a music promoter to get bands to their venue when they first opened, he took over the job once he learned how it was done and after he had met many of the bands.
Gearing up for this year’s festival was easy, he said because none of the bands were reluctant to start touring again.
“They were itching to get out there,” he added. “They were definitely ready.”
“Looks like the weather is going to suit us this coming week,” he said. The stage sits in a natural amphitheater under some large shade trees. Concertgoers are reminded to bring their own chairs or blankets so they could sit out under the stars and enjoy some great bluegrass music.
“If you’re looking for a family-friendly event where your kids can come and play, and the stage jokes are clean, this is where you need to come,” Darrell said. They do not allow alcohol in the stage area. His group, The Missouri River Band, is among those playing during the festival.
There will be an opening prayer at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 1, before the first group, The Gasconade River Band, starts to play.
Also playing during the four-day event are the Charla Freeland Band, the Rick Faris Band, Lonesome Road, Casey & The Atta Boys, Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, Larry Cordle with Clay Hess, and one of the biggest draws, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage.
Friday and Saturday, they start at 11 a.m. Sunday, the Charla Freeland Band ends the festival and the Turnbulls close with a devotion.
Playing times for the bands are subject to change, so the family suggests people keep an eye out on the Back 40 Facebook page. Pricing information is available there, too. For more information, call 573-470-1870 or 573-470-2204.
