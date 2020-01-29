LOUISIANA – Money raised during a bingo event next month will go to paying of school lunch debt in Pike County, organizers say.
“Get ready for another night full of FUN for a great cause,” event organizer Chadwick Dowell wrote in an email to the Press-Journal.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the American Legion in Louisiana. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with bingo starting at 6 p.m..
Price is $20 for anybody older than 11 at the door and $15 for children 10 and younger at the door. This price includes 20 games. Pre-register by Feb. 19, 2020 for $5 off each admission. There will be extra game cards available per round to purchase for $1 each along with bingo packs for $10.
Bring in dog or cat food for the animal shelter and get a free game card or cards. A price rubric will be posted on the events page on Facebook.
Food will be available for purchase (to be determined). There will also be raffles, 50/50 drawing, and a cash bar.
All money raised will be used to pay the outstanding student meal debt for Pike County students.
A previous bingo fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 11 proved a success despite icy weather. Dowell reported that 206 people attended the event.
Two days after the event, Dowell and his sister, Caitlyn Dowell, loaded up a U-haul with items bought with that night’s earnings and delivered them to the Bowling Green paper pantry and the Louisiana food pantry.
“It is truly exciting to be able to shop and deliver these items. It warms my heart to see all of the smiling faces! I can’t thank everyone enough for all of the loving support in all my adventures. I couldn’t have been able to fill the shelves in both pantries without all the help I received in Pike County,” Dowell wrote.
