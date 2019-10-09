CLARKSVILLE – This year’s annual Clarksville Applefest offers an opportunity for the town to show off how far things have come since this year’s flooding swamped much of the town. Organizers of the event have laid out a crowded roster of events to greet them.
“Come see us when we’re not in a panic mode,” Applefest coordinator Judy Colbert said.
The day kicks off with a parade, starting the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
Angi Grossnickle, the owner-operator of the Clarksville Antique Mall, will serve as grand-marshal, in recognition of the work she did protecting her own business — and her contributions to protecting other parts of the town— during this years flooding, according to Colbert.
“We just wanted it to be somebody who was part of the flood this year, someone who was involved in that part of our towns history,” Colbert added.
The parade route runs from the antique mall south of Clarksville to Lewis Street, where it will turn toward the river, ending at the parking lot facing the river.
High school bands from Elsberry and Clopton are schedule to participate in the parade. People or organizations interested in participating in the parade should get in touch with Colbert through the Applefest Facebook page or by phone at 573-754-0710.
Also on Saturday: the 32nd annual Old-fashined Fidddlers Contest, the Apple Anything Contest and the baby contest start at 11 a.m.,
Entries in the Apple Anything contest should be turned in at the Apple Shed by 3 p.m. on Sunday. They will be judged in three categories: apple pie, baked apple and cooked apple.
Sunday also features a few events that are new to Applefest. The Clarksville Boat Club is sponsoring a double-elimination cornhole tournament in the city park parking lot (register by 11 a.m. for $25; tournament starts at noon). Robert Howland, co-owner of the newly opened Bistro on First Street, will be sponsoring an apple pie eating contest for as many as 10 contestants at the Apple Shed at 1 p.m. Sunday. The first three places will secure a cash prize — call Colbert to reserve a spot.
The Apple Fest Queen contest will be selected Sunday, though contestants must register at the Apple Shed at 2 p.m. Saturday for $10 and can appear in the parade Saturday as contestants. Young women in grades 7-12 are eligible to compete to be Applefest Queen or Jr. Applefest Queen.
Colbert said this year’s Applefest had attracted an unusually large number of food vendors and several new craft vendors, including a women that makes art out of horseshoes. In total, Colbert estimated, there will be 30-35 vendors.
An art show hosted by Raintree Arts Council will open Friday, Oct. 11.
“There’s a three-word phrase about Clarksville: [unhurried, unspoiled, uncommon]: I think that just kind of says it about Clarksville. You can just come and enjoy the day with your family,” Colbert said.
