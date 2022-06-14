Bowling Green’s 200th Anniversary will be here before you know it. And the Steering Committee knows that, too, which is why they’ve taken giant strides toward creating a celebration that people will remember.
Don Hamilton, an agent with Farmers Insurance, took the planning of Bowling Green’s Bicentennial celebration to heart. He looked closely at past milestones for the city and started doing a lot of research on how best to prepare for the city’s next anniversary in 2023. To learn more, he decided to research the man who founded the town—John Basye.
According to Hamilton’s research there was some controversy about when the town was founded. He wrote, “When was Bowling Green considered founded? This controversy came up before the 1973 Sesquicentennial. Was it the date of the land grant in 1818? Was it 1820 when Basye built his first cabin? Was it 1826 when the lots and blocks were finally established in Bowling Green? Was it Feb. 5, 1829, when the county commissioners, with John Basye as one of those commissioners, ordered all remaining lots in Bowling Green to be sold at auction; with a $1 per lot minimum price required at the courthouse door?
“There was no founding year controversy during the 1923 Centennial celebration. Those individuals in charge would have only been just a few generations removed from the beginning of Bowling Green. That fact alone would leave us to believe that the 1923 celebration was held during the accurate year.”
Basye and his family had been living in Louisiana, Mo., which was the county seat at the time. But because of Bowling Green’s geographic location in the county, it became the county seat.
Hamilton wrote, “In 1823, Bowling Green officially became the county seat recognized by the state, which prompted a log courthouse being built on the square. The fact that the courthouse was not going to be in Louisiana but in Bowling Green, has caused a rivalry that has lasted 200 years between the two towns. In 1823, Bowling Green also officially got a log cabin post office (separated from the Basye home) and John Basye was the first postmaster. Prior to that time, mail was delivered and distributed from his house. In 1823, many other businesses began starting up. In essence, 1823 was the year Bowling Green really got going as a town, which we presume is why the Centennial was celebrated in 1923. After receiving his land grant in 1818, John Basye contacted many acquaintances. They came from Kentucky and included fellow war veterans and others that were encouraged to come and settle here. His encouragement and effort were keys to having the town settled in a timely manner. John Basye was a pioneer real-estate developer as many people that settled here would not have come without his direct invitation.”
Hamilton and members of the steering committee began gathering information and putting out ideas for events that could take place during the celebration next year.
One might think putting all this together so far in advance is a bit premature, but with the number of activities being planned, it’s important to have everything in place, and the people responsible for each activity ready when the time does come for the Bicentennial celebration.
Hamilton noted that in previous celebrations at 100 and 150 years, the Basye family did not get much attention for all that was done to create Pike County and the town of Bowling Green. The celebration next year, will focus a lot on the Basye family, he said. In fact, several members of the family are going to travel here for the Bicentennial.
Activities being considered are queen and belle of the ball dress contests; having local children in period dress to greet visitors; a Ministerial Alliance church service; children’s games, an art show, a dog show, a beard display and competition; an old-fashioned ice cream social, local bands and choirs; a fun run; an opening parade; and opening ceremonies; a horseshoe tournament and a quilt show; various types of farm demonstrations; a car show; and more. Hamilton is hoping to conclude the festivities with a 1,000 sparkler show with the help of children and their parents. He noted that this would be a non-political celebration.
Hamilton said the list of activities continues to grow and change as the steering committee works on the celebration. To stay up with what’s being planned, go to the city’s Bicentennial site at bgmo200.com.
