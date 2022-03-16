Shows start this Thursday
Interested in a murderously good time? For just $2? Then you’re in luck. The Bowling Green High School Drama Club will be performing “A Family Reunion to Die For” this Thursday and Friday, March 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The play, written by Mike and Matt Steele, is set during a family reunion at a quaint bed and breakfast in the tropics with a Western theme. The reunion quickly turns sour when someone starts killing family members. Follow along as bumbling detective, Freddie Franklin, tries to solve the mystery before his wife becomes the next victim.
Felicia Kroencke, who oversees the Drama Club, said they picked the play last April. In fact, it’s one the school’s Drama Club had done in 2016.
“We were talking about redoing one (play), and this one was really popular,” she said. She recently put a photo of the original cast from the first time the club did the play and posted it to the Drama Club’s Facebook Page.
Rehearsals started last May and continued once or twice a month over the summer, she added.
“It was supposed to be a reminder that they had a play with lines they needed to memorize,” she said, “except for my daughter who got thrown into this last month.”
Chloe Kroencke said having a month’s lead time was much better than the last time she jumped in to help her Mom.
“That one was with only two-day’s notice,” she said.
The cast of this year’s performance was getting ready for another rehearsal last Thursday to put the finishing touches on their performances. They even brought their costumes and got to see each other in them for the first time.
Looking at the stage, Felicia said this might be their best set design. In the program, she thanked everyone who supported the Drama Club. Special thanks went to Ryan Bibb, Angela Maier, and Larry Grote for the furniture, and Chris Grote for a gun safe. She also thanked Glenda for getting auditorium ready and to the parents who provided the senior dinner. She also thanked family members who ran lines, chauffeured the actors and made the costumes.
This show has a little bit of everything—mystery, mayhem and mimes. Yes, mimes. These students have put a lot of themselves into this production. So, come on out for some lively entertainment this Thursday and Friday evening.
