Weekend of songs has audience smiling
The temperature may have been a tad on the warm side this past weekend, but under the huge shade trees at the Back 40 Campground, the audience was ready for some good music.
The Turnbull family turned one of their cow pastures into a major music venue about 15 years ago. Darrell Turnbull loved Bluegrass music and started playing when he was just 12. Instead of taking him all over the country to visit and play at other Bluegrass music festivals, the family created one for him on their own land just a mile north of Curryville.
As with most public venues, the pandemic put a hurting on the Turnbull’s festival. Darrell said they had to close for a while, but worked hard to come back once the social distancing restrictions were lifted. Over four days, 11 bands, including Darrell’s Missouri River Band, delighted the audience. The music went all day and into the night Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They finished up Sunday just after noon.
People brought their own chairs and covered the grass in front of the stage, built by the Turnbull family. They also own a construction business and other ventures. And that’s a good thing, because they don’t charge much for a full day of world-class Bluegrass music. In an earlier interview, Darrell said they are just happy if they earn enough to pay all the bands. The festival normally draws between 400 and 500 people. This past weekend, they were well on their way to that number. People could put their feet up if they wanted, but everyone kept them on the ground because it was impossible not to do a little foot stomping during some of the songs.
Ashley Turnbull, Darrell’s wife, said they don’t do any advance sales because of all the scams being perpetrated over the internet. Their logo merchandise is only sold during the festival, and only by them. No one else is authorized to sell it.
“We had someone get on our Facebook (page) and was trying to sell T-shirts with our logo,” she said. They took them off the page and let all their people know it wasn’t from the Turnbull family.
She said she believed the crowd would continue to build through the day.
“We’ll have a lot more tonight when it’s cooler,” she said. And the big draw would be on Saturday when Rhonda Vincent, the queen of Bluegrass, would do her first set in the afternoon.
“That will be the biggest (audience),” she added. Because Darrell was working, Ashley said, his band would only get to play twice during the festival.
Darrell helped during the band changeovers making sure all the microphones were in the right position and working correctly with his sound technician.
At the back of the audience, people could enjoy food from the concession stand. Cathy Shockley, with Country Holler out of Lebanon, Mo., was also making fresh-squeezed lemonade next to the kettle corn booth. She said she’s been coming here for seven years.
Jeff and Belinda Griffin from Mexico, Mo., were enjoying the music.
“It was a rough time with the COVID shutdown,” Jeff said about the festival.
He and Belinda are fairly new to the Bluegrass scene, he said. “I grew up playing guitar,” he said. “We discovered Bluegrass around 2016.” The next year was his first trip to Curryville for the festival. “I’ve made it every year since,” he added.
“It’s got to be hard to pay the bills,” Belinda said.
“It’s not an easy life,” Jeff added, especially because these bands travel most of the year, from festival to festival.
“What impressed me,” he said, “you’ve got to have close to 400 campers, and when they go to leave, you look around and there’s no trash. They are all such conscientious people. And it’s a safe place to turn the kids loose.”
Darrell had noted earlier how the park was a family friendly environment. There’s on alcohol or drugs allowed in the stage area. Smoking and vaping are also not allowed either. They ask anyone with a high-back chair to set it at the back of the viewing area so as to not block anyone’s view of the stage.
“And you can never tell how good someone’s going to (play) by the way they look,” Jeff said. He’s always been impressed with the musical talent that comes here for the festival.
He considers the Turnbulls good family folk, and really appreciates all the effort they put in to making this festival work and for bringing it back after COVID.
What he and Belinda really enjoy is meeting the bands after they play. Most set up tables to sell their music CDs and other merchandise.
“They’re just as friendly as can be,” he said. Most of the time, he’s awestruck by their musical talent. But even so, “They are just down-home folks.”
“Some of them have such raw natural talent,” he added.
On Saturday, Ashley was correct. When Rhonda Vincent took to the state the crowd size had swelled.
Sitting at one of the picnic tables by the concession stand were Gene Hall and Dave Condren. Both brought their instruments and were hoping to find some others to do a little jam session.
“I’ve been playing bluegrass about 65 years,” Dave said. “And never got any better at it.”
Dave is from Winfield and Gene hales from De Soto, Mo.
Part way into her first set, Vincent and her band the Rage, she called out her mom, Carolyn, who was sitting in the audience. A bluegrass singer in her own right, she joined her daughter on stage for two numbers, much to the delight of the audience.
Dave said he thought the family did a great job getting the property ready for the festival.
Gene plays banjo. When he was 16, he and two friends went to a bluegrass festival with their instruments.
“I was just learning to play,” he said, when he was called on stage to kickoff one of the songs by Jimmy Martin, known back then as the King of Bluegrass.
“I didn’t know the song, so he was on a mandolin and started off and I just followed what he was doing,” Gene said. One of his friends at that time was a hunting buddy with Martin.
“I haven’t seen Rhonda since she got some new band members,” he said. But he was looking forward to hearing her sing and play.
Rhonda closed out her first set of the day with a bluegrass version of Dolly Parton’s “Nine to Five.”
Stay up with the Turnbulls on their Back 40 Bluegrass Festival Facebook page.
