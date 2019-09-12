LOUISIANA – As of Monday evening, around 20 artists are signed up to paint Louisiana and its environs this weekend as part of Golden Hills of Louisiana Plein Air, the town’s annual open-air art event.
The artists will check in at 7 a.m. and then scatter to spots around Louisiana and its near abroad. A reception, art viewing and sale will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
"Plein Air painting is rightly considered as a unique form of art, with organizations and events worldwide. If you love the outdoors, and you love painting, and the fellowship of artists, you will certainly love Plein Air painting, and all that it brings," 2019 Judge Mark Florida wrote in a letter posted to the event's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.