Good weather, great vendors and a parade that brought smiles as far as the eye could see
Early Saturday morning, groups, police and fire department personnel worked hurriedly to form up for the Apple Fest parade.
Smells from the food vendor’s grills filled the air up and down Hwy. 79 as the crowds gathered in anticipation of the parade to come. It wasn’t long before the first vehicle made the turn from Howard Street onto 79, the main route through Clarksville. Children pointed as the parents and grandparents made sure the little ones had a bag for the candy to come.
They smiled, they waved and they scurried out to pick up the tossed candy. For more than 30 minutes the cars, trucks, trailers, and walkers made their way through town. Once the parade was over, a throng of people made their way to the area around the Apple Shed.
Inside and out, vendors had set up their booths, ready to sell everything one could possibly want. From home decorations to baked goods, the list of available items was endless. Lines formed at the food vendor trucks and trailers.
Inside the Apple Shed, food was also available. On one side an art exhibit kept visitors enthralled. Paintings, photos and sculptures displayed the talents of area residents.
The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce put a lot into the planning and execution of the 44th Annual Apple Fest.
Local people are not the only ones who come for the food and festivities. They come from all over the region, looking to be part of this festival.
Just after 11 a.m., they held a baby contest. See the results and photos on Page 12
Joanna Brock, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, said she was happy with the crowd.
Even though there’s a lot to see and do during the Apple Fest, American Legion Post Commander Pat McGuire thought more could be done to attract families with small children. He contracted with Full Moon Petting Zoo and Jump-A-Roos bounce houses, along with Cover Your Canvas face painting and Carousel Concessions, which sold snow cones and cotton candy.
The place was packed in and around the legion’s building. The line for face painting was almost as long as the line was for the food that McGuire and his staff sold. There was even a children’s menu.
McGuire said the legion hall stayed packed all day.
“The bounce houses stay packed until 5 p.m. The face painting lady had the line of kids from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The petting zoo stayed busy, too,” he added.
“I’ll tell you this, I didn’t have a preconceived idea of how many kids would show up. But I never thought that many would. The kids really seemed to enjoy everything. I had the best compliment given to me as I cleaned up. This person told me that they believed the crowd in Clarksville was larger because of my activities. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it makes me humble to hear that.
“I put a lot of time, effort and planning into making sure I present a good event. And I put a lot of effort and care into the meal to be sure it’s a good value and enjoyable to eat.”
As the day went on, people came and went. A lot of local citizen were able to set up and have yard sales during the event, taking advantage of the enormous crowds that came to participate.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided tours of Lock and Dam No. 24 during the festival, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.