BOWLING GREEN – The Lincoln and Pike Women In Agriculture group will host the “Bowling Green Amish Bus Tour” on Oct. 12.
People interested will be meeting and boarding busses at 8 a.m. at the Bowling Green City Park to start the tour.
There will be two busses. They will go in opposite directions to give everyone a more intimate experience. One bus will head to a wood shop and bulk foods store and to a custom meats andbees store. The other bus will head to a greenhouse and furniture and variety store.
At some point, each bus will also visit a bakery.
The busses will then head to the Amish Community Center for a genuine Amish meal. During dessert, the groups will also hear about various program updates from Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Services Agency and Soil and Water Conservation District.
After lunch, the busses will switch directions to give everyone a full day to experience the Amish culture. At approximately 3 p.m., the busses will return everyone to the Bowling Green City Park with everything they have purchased along the way. Seating is limited, so make your reservation early.
This event is sponsored by NRCS, FSA and SWCD. The Lincoln and Pike Women In Agriculture thanked the Peoples Bank and Trust, Neimeyer Family Farms, Braungardt Ag Services and Community State Bank for also sponsoring this event.
To register, or if you have any questions, please contact Katie Owens at 636-528-4877, ext. 3 by Oct. 4. USDA is an equal opportunity employer, provider and lender.
