Bill Whyte brings his popular song back to Louisiana for a live performance
It was the smell people remember most about the Mo Mo sightings in 1972. Even if they couldn’t see the Bigfoot-type creature, they remembered the smell.
That was a major theme in the song Bill Whyte, the comedy songwriter, helped create 50 years ago when national attention was focused on the Louisiana area because of a possible Bigfoot sighting.
Whyte was in town last Friday to sing his famous tune before a hometown crowd at the Louisiana Elks Lodge. The 50th anniversary Mo Mo concert, hosted by the Louisiana Historical Museum, filled the meeting hall at Lodge No. 791 with Whyte and Mo Mo fans. Whyte has deep roots in the community. He worked for the local radio station, starting at age 18. Back then the station was called KPCR, which he said stood for “Cow Pasture Country Radio.” Now it’s called KJFM.
Introducing Whyte was Brent Engel, local historian and a member of the museum board. He noted that the first sighting took place on Star Hill just a few blocks from where the audience sat.
“From there,” he said, “it grew into an international sensation.” He invited those present to stop by the museum to see all that they have done. On sale during the concert were Mo Mo T-shirts. He thanked the Elks Lodge and its members for the use of their meeting space.
Engel engaged the audience, letting them know that Whyte’s first recorded song was “Mo Mo the Monster.”
“He went on from there to a distinguished radio career,” he added.
“I am flat out overwhelmed,” Whyte said when he took to the stage. “That Missouri Monster just won’t die.” He noted that it’s been quite a while since he’s been back to this area. “I’m just so glad to see all of you out here tonight,” he added.
“Mo Mo the Missouri Monster,” he said as he strummed his guitar. “Fifty years old—I recorded that when I was 2.” That brought great laughter from the audience.
Other artists have recorded many of his songs over the years. Whyte said he knew he made it when Ray Stevens, another comedy songwriter and performer, called to let him know he recorded one of Whyte’s songs.
He started the concert with a song he wrote about how awful it was when the price of gasoline hit $2 a gallon in 2005. “The Dipstick Song,” he noted, has never been more popular than it is right now.
“There’s oil down in Texas; lots of Oklahoma drills, but all the dipsticks are on Capitol Hill,” he sang, which brought tremendous applause from the audience.
As much a storyteller as a songwriter, Whyte kept the audience engaged through the evening with stories about how he wrote his songs.
At the end of the song, he looked over to Rep. Chad Perkins and said it had nothing to do with him. “I wrote this song long before I knew you were going to be here.”
Whyte said he went to high school in Elsberry. When he was 16 he was driving out through the countryside listening to the car radio when he heard a guy he knew that went to Clopton High School. He noted that he and Steve Wentworth had competed in public speaking contests for FFA.
“I’m hearing to him on the radio and I’m thinking that is the coolest thing I’ve ever heard,” he said, adding, “and you know, I beat him in those contests. If he can be on the radio, why can’t I be on the radio?”
He drove up to Bowling Green and went into the station, which at the time was a one-bedroom trailer, and met with the station owner, Paul Salois.
“I said, ‘I want to be a disc jockey,’” Whyte recalled. Salois had him fill out an application and walked him into the studio. “He sat me down in the chair and said these are your records right here and this is the microphone,” he pointed out a few more things, “and then he left for half an hour, and I was on the radio for the first time.” He looked out at the audience and said, “I know. I can’t even imagine how horrible that must have sounded (to those listening on their radios).”
For that first experience, Whyte thanked Salois, who died in 2017, and Joe Lewis, who worked at the station then and who was attending the concert. One of Paul’s children, Joe, was also there, as well.
Whyte went on to work at the radio station in Warrenton and was playing in a band. That band ended up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was playing on a country radio station there when he met Duke Hamilton. Whyte noted that Hamilton had started at KPCR, too.
“And get this,” Whyte added, “all these years later, both Duke and myself, were honored to be put into the Country Music Radio Broadcast Hall of Fame.” Whyte noted that Hamilton was the station’s program director and persuaded him to return to radio at his station, eventually becoming the morning host, and setting his career on an upward trajectory.
“I don’t get a lot of requests traveling all across the country doing shows to play ‘Mo Mo the Missouri Monster’,” Whyte said. “I’m blessed to be part of this song,” he added. You can’t get the record anymore, he noted, but it is available at online at bandcamp.com under his name.
“I’m just amazed that one call to the radio station caused this snowball effect,” he said before launching into the song. He based the song on a poem written by Salois and Lewis when the story about the sighting went national and then international.
As he played, “Mo Mo” being portrayed by Carl Schmidt in a ghillie suit, came out from the back of the room and danced his way to the front. By the time Whyte hit the chorus for the third time, the whole audience was singing along: “Let me tell you about Mo Mo, the Missouri Monster, some say, some say, some say it was a bear … some say you could tell by the smell, he’d just been there.”
When he was done, Whyte said he could honestly say that this was the first time he ever had a Sasquatch run around one of his shows.
Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th, presented Whyte with a House Resolution for the song, which made Louisiana, and Mo Mo world famous. Whyte wanted to share the resolution with Salois and Lewis for their contributions, and said he was donating it to the Louisiana Historical Museum, where it will be displayed.
He brought Lewis up to the stage and interviewed him about that fated phone call during the summer of 1972. But first, Whyte recalled his favorite story based on the fact that Lewis would always pick on his wife, Rose, the foil of his on-air stories. Lewis carried a photo in his wallet of a horrendously ugly woman he claimed was Rose.
“She looked like she had been run over by a truck,” Whyte said. “He would take that photo out and say: ‘Have you met my wife?’ and show you the picture.” While Whyte was telling the story, Lewis reached for his wallet and produced the photo to show the audience. That brought peals of laughter from Whyte and everyone close enough to see the photo.
Whyte remembered that a new kid at the station, Roger Lee, was on-air working when Lewis came in with the infamous photo. Whyte said, after Lee viewed the photo, he looked Lewis square in the eye and asked, “Can she could cook?”
Lewis, who was the morning show host in ’72 said he got the call about the Mo Mo sighting and started talking about it on the air. Lewis said he and Salois sent the story to The Associated Press. It wasn’t long after that, that the St. Louis media came calling looking to write their own stories. TV stations pulled into town and it wasn’t long before Mo Mo made the national and then international news.
Once the story got out, people from all over Pike County were calling with sighting of the creature. In their stories, they always talked about the smell.
“Yeah, the smell was bad,” Lewis said. “It lingered around for quite a while. Even after Mo Mo left.”
Lewis added that he wasn’t surprised the legend has lasted 50 years.
“If you’ve got a good tale, it will stick,” he said.
As a full-time songwriter, Whyte said, he’s writing songs himself and with others almost every day.
His best and worst day on the radio, he noted, was when he was at WSFM doing the morning show.
“My boss called and said, ‘Do you have your TV on?’” Whyte said. He was trying to make sense of what he was seeing when the second plane impacted the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
“I can remember saying, ‘We’re at war,’” he said. He started that day at 5 a.m. and stayed on the air until 9 p.m. trying to help his listeners through the events of that day.
During the concert, he brought Jesse Vaughn, a self-taught Elsberry musician, to the stage to sing one of his songs and then he did a duet with Becky Denton, another local artist from Paris, Mo. She, Whyte and her husband, Will, co-wrote the song they played, “Plant a little seed.”
Whyte received a standing ovation at the end of the concert. He stayed around after to chat with people from the audience.
