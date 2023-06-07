It looked as though the number of planes flying in for the 3rd Annual Wings and Wheels event were going to outnumber the classic cars in the adjacent parking lot.
Out at Bowling Green’s Municipal Airport, the people started arriving early getting their cars ready for show. In ones and twos, the planes flew in from several locals.
Aloha Pizza was there offering some great hand-made pizza for lunch. An Amish group set up selling baked goods and pork burgers as well as sodas and ice cream.
John Roser had just come in from Troy, Mo. He said a few more local pilots would be coming as well. They all live around the local airpark north of Troy.
He said it took about 10 minutes to make the flight in his RV-6/A6, single engine plane. He’s owned the plane for 20 years.
“It’s a great little performer,” he said. “It can cruise at about 190 mph and it doesn’t burn much fuel.” He’s even taken it to Alaska. On that trip, he explained, four planes from his local airpark and one from further away made the trip in several hops.
LaDon Atkinson and his son were there flying model airplanes. Theirs use battery power; although there are some hobbyists he said who still use fuel powered model planes.
“You can fly so long on the batteries,” he said, “and it’s so easy.” He explained that the planes he and his son, Levi, fly have built in gyros, that prevent the planes from flipping over or maneuvering, making the ideal for anyone starting out. That way they can learn to fly the crafts with little chance of crashing it.
Once they’re comfortable with flying, LaDon said, they could turn off the gyro and do some pretty spectacular maneuvers with the plane.
“It actually helps you fly,” he said. “But he can flip a switch and do tricks with the plane. It won’t let you go upside down or dive too soon.”
Levi has been flying since he was 13, and his dad said he is itching to try the real thing.
“He talks about wanting to get a job working for Jake McDonald,” the pilot who runs the local crop dusting company. “He’s a pretty good mechanic,” LaDon said about Levi.
Levi drew a small group of onlookers who were interested in the model planes. He explained how they function when they’re in flight.
“I’m hoping we can get some more people interested in flying model planes,” he said.
After this, their next outing would be June 9 – 10 to Monticello, Ill., for the Horizon Hobby RC Fest.
“It’s huge,” he said, one of the largest in the country. “They have a couple of older fellows who fly jets,” he added. They’re homemade about 10 feet long with actual jet engines in them with 12-foot wingspans.
He said they could fly in formation, taking off together and do aerial maneuvers with smoke coming out of the back of the aircrafts.
“They have it choreographed to music,” he added.
Levi’s plane is quite acrobatic, LaDon said. “It’s one he saved up for himself. It also has a set of floats that go on it, so we can land it and take off on water.”
They had brought a variety of model planes.
Levi had no sooner got one of the bigger models airborne when LaDon warned him he had to land because two more planes were inbound for the airport. They both circled the field and then landed to taxi to the parking apron.
Earlier, several children, who had been viewing the local Air Evac helicopter, sat enthralled as it prepared to leave. Normally, they would have stayed, but it was getting hot inside the aircraft and they needed to keep the medications they carry cool.
Luckily, the Bowling Green Fire Department had one of its truck parked next to the tarmac, allowing children a chance to see what it’s like behind the wheel of the big rig.
Many of the local people who drove over to the airport were interested to learn more about the planes that came in for the event. They crowded around the pilots, peppering them with questions.
The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mayor Jim Arico said he was happy with how the event went. He is looking forward to the city’s next big event, it’s 200th anniversary, coming up on June 29 and continuing through July 3.
