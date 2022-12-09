Full day of events started with a brisk 5K run/walk
It was a lot colder this year for the 5K run/walk that kicked off the 3rd Annual Elolia Light Up the Night event. The cold weather and strong breeze held little deterrent for this large group of runners, joggers and walkers.
More than 30 people showed up for the event
“I didn’t expect this many,” said Josh Magruder, who was coordinating the morning run. This year, the runners were starting off from the Pike Lincoln Technical Center parking lot. The route was basically the same as last year—down Vo-Tech Road, through the center of town on Main Street, a right onto Green Street and then another right onto Old Hwy. 61 until they were back at PLTC.
This year, however, the medals were separated by age group, as well as by male and female runners. And, of course, there was a prize for best costume.
With the help of Santa, the runners got underway. There were a few serious runners and they shot out to the front of the pack right away. It wasn’t long before the lead runner made it to the finish line. Hunter Burt made the last turn and came blazing in. Not too far behind him was 14-year-old Katherine Truetken. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she ran the PCHD Turkey Trot 5K the week before. She came in third behind the top male and female runners in that race. Lori Illy won for best costume.
Filling the ranks of runners were a large group from Martin General Contractors out of Eolia. They said the 5K was going to be their team-building exercise.
By the time the last walker from the race made it in, vendors had already started to show up. They were setting up in the Pike-Lincoln Vo-Tech Community room. There were so many vendors that some of them set up in the hallways. From homemade baked goods to handmade crafts, these vendors were displaying an amazing array of goods. There were plenty of shoppers making their way through the rooms looking for that perfect Christmas gift or gifts.
In town, at Eolia’s Community Building, the VFW had set up shop, and with the help of the Eolia Chamber of Commerce, were providing some arts and crafts for children. Outside, in the park, some children’s games were being set up, along with a bounce castle for the little ones. The VFW also served lunch during the day. Last year they had plenty of company, but this year, because of the frigid temperatures outside and the hot chili inside, the tables stayed full for most of the day.
Back out at PLTC, Chamber of Commerce members were hosting a kid’s cookie-decorating event. It proved to be popular, but several kids spent more time eating the ingredients before getting around to decorating their cookies.
Aloha Pizza set up right next to the town park. They sponsored the Hawaiian Santa Contest. Parker Reuther won, wearing just a Hawaiian shirt, shorts and sandals. He collected his prizes and quickly donned some warm outerwear.
Shortly after that contest, there was a Bearded Santa contest. Luckily, Santa was there and won the contest easily. He then spent time walking the park visiting with the children. Santa’s workshop was placed across from the park next to Magruder’s. Children who didn’t get to visit with him earlier, had a chance to visit with him until about 4 p.m.
People came and went throughout the day. But when the sun fell, the sides of Main Street became crowded with families waiting for the Lighted Christmas Parade to start. Right at 5:30 p.m., the lights and sounds from the approaching parade had people straining their necks to see the approaching vehicles.
Lights, lights and more lights, the vehicles and floats were covered in Christmas lights. There was even a replica of the house from the movie ‘A Christmas Story’, complete with the leg lamp.
Not too long after the parade, The New Life Christian Church hosted the Community Choir and then had everyone outside for its live Nativity.
Just before 8 p.m., people began making their way out to Eolia’s Ballpark to watch the closing fireworks.
Sponsors for this year’s event were A&D Storage LLC, Scotty’s Market, Prairie Fitness, People’s Bank & Trust, Lantrip Carpentry, Stone Hauling & Excavating LLC, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Elements of Design, HisBeat Studio, Magruder Construction Inc., Deters Sign Co. & T-Shirt Shoppe, Gateway Land & Home, Eolia Landscape Supply LLC, His & Hers Antiques & More LLC, Susan Fry – STL Buy & Sell REALTORS®, Eolia Fertilizer, Law Office of William Cheeseman, Shadow Star Farms, McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, Cassandra Magruder, REALTOR – Trophy Properties & Auction, CSB, Kendel Built LLC, Warrenton Oil Co. LLC (Fast Lane), Brown’s Smokehouse, A & W Communications, Baragiola Hardware, Eric Hood – Shelter Insurance, Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.