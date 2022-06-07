VFW performs gun salute for pilots
The day was bright and shinny, and even though there were plenty of smiles on hand, there was still a touch of sadness in the air for the two local pilots who had died in a crash just two days before. That crash is still under investigation by the FAA.
Mayor Jim Arico noted that the Airport Board decided to go ahead and hold the Bowling Green Wings and Wheels event. But during the event, they would have a tribute to the two pilots. Their names were being withheld, but the plane was based out of the Bowling Green Municipal Airport.
“We’re a little shy of what we had last year,” Arico said. “But it’s still early.”
Just before noon, Arico said a prayer for the pilots to all those who had come out for the event, and members of VFW Post 5553’s honor guard lined up on the deck where planes are parked and provided a gun salute, followed by taps, played by Donald Hamilton.
Several people showed up in their vintage and well-restored vehicles and three planes came in for the event. Shortly after noon, the Air Evac helicopter out of Louisiana touched down on the helipad adjacent to the taxiway. There were fire trucks and an ambulance for children to explore, as well as a police cruiser. There were also several food vendors, selling a variety of foods and drinks.
Arico said he was glad so many people came to the second iteration of the Wings and Wheels event. It was started last year, thanks to the efforts of Mark Bair, who sits on the Airport Board and is an alderman on Bowling Green’s City Council. The event was originally started to show the public the airport’s recent improvements. A federal grant provided the funds to upgrade the runway and a few other things. But it was always Bair’s vision that Wings and Wheels would become an annual event.
New this year was a family who brought their model planes to fly during the event.
LaDon Atkinson said the first time he went to buy a model plane from a hobby shop, an older man who had been flying model planes for years, told him to buy the big bottle of foam glue.
“He said get the big bottle. You’re going to need it. … He was right,” Atkinson said. He was there with his son, Levi, who also flies the planes, as well as his wife, Patricia, and daughter, Lizabeth.
“They are really fun to fly,” he added. They bought the planes as kits and assembled them.
A few times during the day, Levi and LaDon brought their planes to an old taxiway for takeoff. They were using a battery-operated remote control to fly the planes around the airport.
Also, Jim Craig from New Hartford, brought his model helicopters. He said he didn’t know he would be allowed to fly them at the airport, so he had left their batteries and controllers at home.
Flying in for the day’s festivities was Dillon Barron. He was flying a fully restored Cessna 170. He’s had it flying since 2012.
“I rebuilt it. I started it when I was 14,” he said. “My dad made a deal with me. If I did the work, he would help with buying the parts.” It was a lot of work, because the plane had been sitting idle for about 20 years, being battered by the weather.
Barron said he had found a lot of the original documentation on the plane, so he put it back to its original specifications.
“It’s what a lot of the guys are doing at shows now,” he said. “This is a very good example of exactly what it would have looked like in 1954 when it rolled off the factory floor.”
He and his dad, John, run Barron Aviation in Perry, Mo., doing restorations of Cessnas and other types of planes. He is making plans to take over the business from his dad this summer.
There was a steady flow of people coming out to the airport during the day. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
