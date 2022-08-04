Thousands enjoyed a week of concerts, competitions and great chow
From the long lines for rides at the carnival and the long lines for food at the concession stand, it was immediately apparent that this year’s Pike County Fair was the place to be if you wanted to have a great time.
Even though some of the heaviest rain Northeast Missouri has seen in quite a while threatened to ruin the week, the bad weather held off after Monday, allowing a fresh start for the fair to start Tuesday last week.
But that didn’t mean everything went as planned. The heavy rain forced the cancellation of the dirt drag races and the motocross. Try as they might, the fairground crew could not get enough water out of the Nolan Miller Track and the motocross course before those competitions to go on as scheduled.
The rodeo had already been moved to the small arena and went on as planned. The thick mud in the area made for some difficult maneuvering for the competitors.
All the indoor events went on as planned. The 4-H shows and commercial exhibits were a huge hit for many. New royalty were named Tuesday evening—Junior Miss Pike County Fair was Reese Turner; Katie Houchins was named 2022 Pike County Fair Queen.
Several people signed up to compete in the look-a-like contest, as well as the talent show.
By Wednesday, everything was drying out. Little Mr. and Miss Pike County were picked and crowned. For those winners, see Page 10.
Unfortunately, the motocross races were cancelled. But the Eastern Missouri Truck Pullers and Missouri Farm Pullers were able to compete. It still took an extra 1.5 hours before the track was deemed usable. But as that first International hooked up to the drag sled, the audience came alive ready to cheer on the men and their machines.
A huge favorite, the Baby Show and Diaper Derby brought out numerous contestants. To see the winners, go to Page 8.
By 7 p.m. the pulling track was ready for action. Outlaw Pulling and XCaliber Pulling brought out the super powerful tractors and trucks, ready to belch some smoke and grind their way down the track as the pulling sled grew heavier with each passing foot.
Friday started early for some, with a Clover Kid Pet Show in the Livestock Barn. That was followed by a Cat Show and then a Dog Show.
The rest of the fair started at 5 p.m. with the carnival rides, food stands and some pretty amazing stunt riding on BMX bikes and motorcycles. Brad Bennett, the founder and pastor for Real Encounter Evangelistic Outreach wanted to bring a show with a message to the people of Pike County. Using motorized and non-motorized cycles, they delighted the audience with stunts that had them flipping through the air after going off ramps.
Once the show was over, Bennett asked the audience to stay so that they understood his journey and how, after accepting Jesus Christ into his life, everything changed for him. The group travels all over spreading the Word of God while performing some gravity-defying stunts.
The lead-in concert by Laine Hardy kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Audience members stood and sang along with him on several tunes.
And at 9 p.m. Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry took to the main stage. His pounding rhythm brought fire and energy to his country songs—all of them with a message.
Over at the beer garden, Country Soul played through the evening.
Saturday was another early start for some. The Horseshoe Tournament started at 11 a.m. followed by the Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m. the younger crowd got a chance at tractor pulling with the pedal tractor at the small stage. For photos of this competition, see Page 8.
Stephanie Klott, owner of Ann Layne Boutique, brought her models out to showcase the trendy fashions she offers at her store, which faces the town square at Church and N. Court streets.
People had been filing in for hours in anticipation of the demolition derby. They learned early to come and drop off their folding chairs at a good viewing spot. Others started filling the bleachers early. New this year, however, was the Power Wheels (demolition derby), with youngsters driving battery-powered vehicles in a free-for-all out in the middle of the track. The children participating were able to win prizes for participating.
And then the main event. By the time Saturday rolled around things had dried out so much, the grounds crew had to hose down the dirt track and the announcer for the evening, Bill Allen, warned people to back away from the fence. Spinning tires can throw the track mud far and wide.
Before the derby, Memphis Tipton, one of the drivers, talked about how much he enjoyed driving in demolition derbies.
“You’re nervous at first driving in,” he said, while sitting with his family in the driver’s pit area. “But once you’re in, everything changes.”
He ran car No. 37 during the second heat of the evening. Unfortunately, his vehicle was knocked out of the competition early during that heat.
And as the sun fell on Saturday, and the lights of the carnival lit up the folks walking the Midway, most everyone was smiling, laughing or just having a good time.
The Pike County Fair Board and the countless volunteers who made this event run so well, could all lay their heads down on their pillows whenever they could finally make it home and know what a tremendous job they did to make the 2022 Pike County Fair something to remember for years to come.
