Mother’s Day came and went and the weather is still not very predictable, but this is Missouri. As it starts to dry up once and a while, in between rains, it is a great time to plant perennials because you will not have to be such a vigilant waterer.
What are you wanting to achieve in your perennial bed? More bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, or just color? If you are looking to help out our pollinator friends, try to plant perennials that bloom at various times so there is a continuous food supply.
Bright colors also help attract these beautiful creatures to your garden. Monarda (Bee Balm) is a great option that spreads and comes in many colors, as well as perennial salvias, garden phlox, butterfly weed, and butterfly bush. Coneflowers, black eyed Susan, blanket flower, coreopsis, and liatris are also great for these beds.
Personally, I like to add a few annuals and tropicals to these areas in pots—for a bright pop of color. I also suggest leaving a few spaces in these areas to incorporate some mums and fall plants for late season color. Birdbaths are also great in these areas to supply water for the pollinators and birds, as well as butterfly houses, etc.
With some careful planning, your backyard can be a beautiful oasis filled with beautiful insects and birds for you to enjoy.
Tonya Teasley is co-owner of Prairie’s Edge Garden Center in Bowling Green, Mo. To ask her a question about gardening, send an email to prairiesedgebg@yahoo.com.
