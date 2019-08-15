TROY, MO – Two local charitable organizations were each awarded a $7,000 “Sharing Success” grant by Cuivre River Electric Cooperative and CoBank. The recipients of the 2019 grants are Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and The Key Youth Center.
“We are proud to be able to serve our community by providing these local charities with the funds they need to make a positive impact on our neighbors” says Diane Saale, president, CREC board of directors.
Greater St. Louis Honor Flight serves St. Louis metro area veterans by granting them an all-inclusive trip to Washington, D.C. to experience the memorials that were built to honor their service to our country.
The Key Youth Center is a community–driven, funded and managed organization that is dedicated to serving homeless youth in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Resource Board’s 2017 Needs Assessment indicates that homeless youth percentages have risen 552 percent since 2010.
“Sharing Success” is a matching grant program created by CoBank in 2012. The cooperative bank partners with its customers, like CREC, to support the causes and organizations they care about. CoBank customers can apply for up to $7,500 in matching grants each year. This year, CREC awarded $3,500 to each recipient, and CoBank matched the funds, thus providing a total of $7,000 to each organization.
Since the inception of the program in 2012, and counting this year’s grants, CREC has awarded a total of $40,000 to organizations including Operation Food Search, Volunteers in Medicine St. Charles, TREE House of Greater St. Louis, St. Charles Community College Foundation, Earth Angel Aviators, Sparrow’s Nest and Our Lady’s Inn. CREC’s board of directors jointly makes the decision to which organizations the “Sharing Success” grants will be awarded
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.