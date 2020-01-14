CLUES ACROSS
1. Recurring TV show
7. Throws out
13. Iberian Peninsula microstate
14. Gossip
16. Atomic #20
17. Ivy League institution
19. Of I
20. “He Is __!”: Scripture excerpt
22. Musical genre
23. Heavy cavalry sword
25. Ancient Olympic Site
26. Satisfies
28. Popular flower
29. Shared services center
30. Drain
31. A way to attack
33. Urban Transit Authority
34. Spiritual leader
36. Postponed
38. N. American plant with edible purple-black berries
40. Gazes unpleasantly
41. Gets up
43. Capital of Ukraine
44. Returned material authorization (abbr.)
45. Golf score
47. Superhigh frequency
48. Swiss river
51. Felons
53. Succulent plants
55. Soluble ribonucleic acid
56. Deliberately setting fire to
58. Infamous singer Zadora
59. Anwar __, Egyptian statesman
60. Influential sports mag
61. Aromatic Mediterranean plant
64. Sixth note of a major scale
65. Unit of explosive power
67. Large watertight chamber
69. Popular street
70. A way of watering
CLUES DOWN
1. Mollusks
2. -__, denotes past
3. Anchor ropes
4. Large Middle Eastern country
5. To make a mistake
6. Ancient governor
7. Extents
8. Chinese surname
9. NYC subway “residents”
10. Essential oil used as perfume
11. A way to treat injuries (abbr.)
12. Session
13. Units of land areas
15. Goes over once more
18. Where wrestlers work
21. Italian islanders
24. Avenue
26. __ Adams, U.S. President
27. Rest with legs bent
30. Type of flour
32. The Golden State (abbr.)
35. More (Spanish)
37. Stinging, winged insect
38. The use of irony to mock
39. Arsenals
42. Pouch
43. 22nd letter of the Greek alphabet
46. Violent seizure of property
47. Restrict
49. Something comparable to another
50. Punishment device made from stems
52. Soul and calypso songs
54. Formerly OSS
55. Athabaskan language
57. __ bene: observe carefully
59. Six (Spanish)
62. Read-only memory
63. Chinese philosophical principle
66. American conglomerate
68. Tin
