Crossword for Jan. 15.

 By Adam Thorp

CLUES ACROSS

1. Recurring TV show

7. Throws out

13. Iberian Peninsula microstate

14. Gossip

16. Atomic #20

17. Ivy League institution

19. Of I

20. “He Is __!”: Scripture excerpt

22. Musical genre

23. Heavy cavalry sword

25. Ancient Olympic Site

26. Satisfies

28. Popular flower

29. Shared services center

30. Drain

31. A way to attack

33. Urban Transit Authority

34. Spiritual leader

36. Postponed

38. N. American plant with edible purple-black berries

40. Gazes unpleasantly

41. Gets up

43. Capital of Ukraine

44. Returned material authorization (abbr.)

45. Golf score

47. Superhigh frequency

48. Swiss river

51. Felons

53. Succulent plants

55. Soluble ribonucleic acid

56. Deliberately setting fire to

58. Infamous singer Zadora

59. Anwar __, Egyptian statesman

60. Influential sports mag

61. Aromatic Mediterranean plant

64. Sixth note of a major scale

65. Unit of explosive power

67. Large watertight chamber

69. Popular street

70. A way of watering

CLUES DOWN

1. Mollusks

2. -__, denotes past

3. Anchor ropes

4. Large Middle Eastern country

5. To make a mistake

6. Ancient governor

7. Extents

8. Chinese surname

9. NYC subway “residents”

10. Essential oil used as perfume

11. A way to treat injuries (abbr.)

12. Session

13. Units of land areas

15. Goes over once more

18. Where wrestlers work

21. Italian islanders

24. Avenue

26. __ Adams, U.S. President

27. Rest with legs bent

30. Type of flour

32. The Golden State (abbr.)

35. More (Spanish)

37. Stinging, winged insect

38. The use of irony to mock

39. Arsenals

42. Pouch

43. 22nd letter of the Greek alphabet

46. Violent seizure of property

47. Restrict

49. Something comparable to another

50. Punishment device made from stems

52. Soul and calypso songs

54. Formerly OSS

55. Athabaskan language

57. __ bene: observe carefully

59. Six (Spanish)

62. Read-only memory

63. Chinese philosophical principle

66. American conglomerate

68. Tin

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

