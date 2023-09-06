NECAC Home Project

Linda and Jerry Lillard measure a parting stop for a window at their home. The couple participated in the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program administered by NECAC. Applications are available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622. Submitted photo

Jerry and Linda Lillard are getting a little help in fixing up their 116-year-old home.

The couple is part of the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing Program administered by the Northeast Community Action Corp. It provides participants with free building materials and one-on-one instruction in renovating their homes.

