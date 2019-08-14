LOUISIANA – The head of Louisiana City Council’s Economic Development Committee says conversations with Louisiana businesses that depend on shipping point to early positive signs from the opening of the new Champ Clark Bridge.
Jeff Salois (Ward III) drew that conclusions from talks with management at large retail companies in Louisiana. He told the council about those conversations during Monday’s meeting of City Council committees.
“One delivery company told one of their store managers that they’re rerouting some of their traffic through Louisiana, so that’s really awesome,” Salois said. “A week, two weeks, and we’re already seeing people take advantage of that.”
The stormwater phase of the Georgia Street project was set to start Tuesday, City Manager Kelly Henderson told the council. It will mean more detours going down Georgia.
“Its going to be tough travels on Georgia Street for a while,” Henderson said.
The Council also heard from Diane Redd of the Pike County Council on Aging, which runs the Pike Pioneers Nutrition Center.
The organization, which serves subsidized meals to the indigent and the elderly, is seeing steady business, especially as more people in the area age into the Medicare program.
Residents should know, Redd said, that anybody can eat at the center for a charge of $4.50.
“There’s still an attachment that you have to be poor to eat there, or old,” Redd said.
At Monday’s meeting the council’s ordinance committee voted to advance new rules for the hiring of a city attorney to the full council. Once the process is formalized, the city will begin the process of replacing city attorney David Ferman. The city and Ferman parted ways in late June, according to Mayor Marvin Brown.
“We just felt like we needed somebody different. It was basically a personnel matter, so I’m not going to get real specific,” Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.