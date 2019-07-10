“You seem so certain about what you believe,” said my friend. “I can’t believe it’s that easy. I’ve always had trouble with people who are so sure about anything. Doesn’t it ever occur to you that you might be wrong?”
I had to laugh. “That’s a wonderful question,” I told her. “If I say ‘No,’ then I am setting myself up to sound hopelessly arrogant – imagine to never even consider the possibility of being mistaken. But if I say ‘Yes,’ then I am leaving the door open for you to respond, ‘So you admit that you might be wrong. All right, then, why should I stake everything on an idea that even you have to admit might not be true?’ ”
“That’s right,” she said. “It seems to me that you Christians either have to end up being terribly arrogant, claiming that you couldn’t possibly be mistaken about what you believe. Or else you have to admit that you could be as wrong as anyone else.”
“Well, just a moment,” I said. “I wonder what would happen if we were to ask this same question of, say, a historian or a sociologist. If we ask, ‘Has it ever occurred to you that you could be wrong?’ wouldn’t they say something like, ‘Yes, constantly. All the time I have to recognize the possibility of mistakes. So I have to go back over things continually, checking and cross-checking, to make as sure as I can that the facts are the way I think they are.”
“Sure, a scientist might say something like that. But surely you’re not suggesting that Christians are like that? Checking and rechecking the facts? Come on.”
“You’re right, many Christians don’t do that. Most Christians accept the work of religious and biblical scholars without doing all the work themselves – just like most of us take the word of historians and sociologists and doctors and auto mechanics about what the facts are in those fields. Relying on the experts when you aren’t an expert yourself makes a lot of sense.
“But for my part,” I continued, “I haven’t always wanted to depend on what someone else has done, and so I find I have to check my work for mistakes fairly often. I always have to face the possibility that I might be wrong. Is the prayer I’m praying real, or am I just fooling myself? Does belonging to Jesus make a difference in my life, or am I just pretending? Have I understood a passage from the Bible correctly, or have I read into it what I wanted to find? I work to be as sure as I can be that what I believe is true.”
“No,” she said. “I just don’t see that. I can understand how a sociologist could recheck the data to make sure about things. But you Christians just take stuff on faith. What are the facts that you can check? How can you check them?”
“There are a lot of ways. The New Testament documents, for example, claim to be writing about the way things happened in the time of Jesus. There are other documents from the same time; like any historian, we can cross-check on many details and come up with an appraisal of the general reliability of the New Testament’s historical accuracy. Certainly the focal point of the New Testament is the death and resurrection of Jesus. That’s a datum that we can ask about: ‘Did this happen, or not? What are the facts?’ Of course we can check and cross-check, weighing and sifting evidence like any other discipline. Why not?”
“I guess I didn’t know that there was that much available. It’s always seemed to me that Christians just believed, more out of their emotions than anything else, without any particular examination of the facts.”
“And that won’t work for you and me, will it?” I asked. “So for the sake of fairness, let me turn your challenge around. You’ve asked me whether I am willing to accept the possibility that I might be wrong. Suppose I challenge you the same way: Has it ever occurred to you that you might be wrong to reject the Christian faith? Are you a non-christian because you keep on checking the facts, in order to understand as well as you can? Or is disbelieving really just an emotional commitment on your part, a feeling or a hunch, without much to back it up?”
Jay Ayers is the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Louisiana and the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green.
