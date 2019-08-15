CARTHAGE, IL – A local endowment-of-endowments gave out $124,000 in grants today at the Legacy Theatre in Carthage, Ill.
The Quincy-based Community Foundation serves Pike County, Mo., along with Pike County, Ill. and 10 other counties in west central Illinois and north-east Missouri.
The Community Foundation gathers up funds from locals interested in setting aside money to make an enduring contribution to the region. Each year, the growth of these investments are granted out, in line with the donor’s wishes.
Most of the foundation’s grants are dedicated to a particular cause, but some more broadly defined grants are given out competitively. On Wednesday, the Foundation was set to give out a total of 46 grants from 39 of those funds.
“To say that our recent decision to support 39 outstanding organizations was anything less than competitive would be an understatement,” said Philip Krupps, Community Foundation board chair. “The program is competitive in the sense of the tremendous impact and service they provide to our community. We are more than honored to share and support those who make our community truly home.”
The grants were also made with an eye toward attracting matching funds. Almost $22,000 of the money granted out Wednesday will draw out an additional $245,000.
The 39 endowments paying out Wednesday included five county endowment funds for Brown County, Ill., Hancock County, Ill., Lewis County, Mo., Marion County, Mo. and Pike County Ill.
The Community Foundation is looking to expand its county endowment program into the rest of its 12-county service area, including Pike County. A standing offer from the Foundation would match $15,000 raised by Pike County, Mo., residents toward their own county endowment.
Several organizations with a presence in Pike County received grant money Wednesday.
