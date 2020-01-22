CLOPTON – Coming off of their second-place finish in their home tournament last week the Clopton girls basketball team ran away with games against Silex and Wellsville-Middletown.
The home game against Silex took place Thursday, Jan. 16. Clopton won 58-28.
Juniors Taylor Akers and Megan Harrelson led the team in scoring, with 16 and 17 points respectively. Akers performed especially well from the outside, putting up four three-point shots.
They were followed by Caragan Lockard with 12 points, Stephanie Talbert with eight, Madisyn Parrish with three and Shana Yates and Madelyn Brune with one free throw each.
Clopton totally shut down Silex in the first quarter, not allowing a single basket while Clopton scored ten.
Earlier that week, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Clopton beat Wellsville-Middletown 61-20 in a home game.
Lockard was the top scorer with 19 points, followed by Harrelson with 16 and Akers with 13. Lockard grabbed 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.