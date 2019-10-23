The Barnwarming King and Queen candidates. Olivia Brune and Jared Hoehn were declared Queen and King. Middle row, left to right: Ellie Beauchamp, Avery Hall, Kylie Lucas and Deacon Mitchell. Front row, left to right: Madelyn Brune and Jason Hoehn.
The girls dressed the boys up during the event. Left to right: Jason Hoehn, Deacon Mitchell, Avery Hall and Jared Hoehn.
Courtesy Abigail Rutherford
The Barnwarming King and Queen candidates. Olivia Brune and Jared Hoehn were declared Queen and King. Middle row, left to right: Ellie Beauchamp, Avery Hall, Kylie Lucas and Deacon Mitchell. Front row, left to right: Madelyn Brune and Jason Hoehn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.